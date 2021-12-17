Ryanair Denies Free Exchanges or Ticket Refunds





[Article updated December 17 at 13:00]

Connexion reader Francis, who was affected by the newly tightened UK visitor restrictions, told Ryanair that he is currently banned from traveling to France, but cannot change flights without a total fee of $360.

New rules that will come into force tomorrow, Saturday 18 December will only allow entry into France for those who are absolutely necessary for travel.

Government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal explained that the rule was to slow and reduce the arrival of the Omicron variant as much as possible.

Read More: New UK-France Restrictions: No Tourist Visits and Quarantine Announcements

The essential reason is if you are a French national or resident, but not for tourism or family visits.

Caroline Ralph, an office worker from southeast England, was going to be flying from Stansted to Biarritz to spend a week with her husband and friends with her husband and children aged 11 and 14 on Boxing Day.

The new travel ban now means they cannot enter France.

However, when she contacted Ryanair and asked if she could change her flight or get a voucher for the cost of the ticket, she was rejected.

The airline said, “We cannot claim compensation for the inability of the family to fly because the plane is still in operation.”

We didn’t even ask for our money back, we would have been happy to get a voucher or change the date of our flight. But they won’t have it, Ms Ralph told Connexion.

Flights and parking cost about 400 cars, which is a lot of money for us to lose.

They said we could change our flights for free in early January, but that’s not good because the rules probably won’t change before that.

no attempt was made to help us

If you want to change your flight [beyond that date] We would have had to pay 45 per person per flight, so 360. They won’t help us in any way. We tried to explain to them that we were not allowed to travel to France and they said it had nothing to do with them.

We were going to stay with a friend so we didn’t have to worry about canceling our stay, but 400 has a lot to lose.

We understand Ryanair is struggling and everyone is struggling right now, but no attempt has been made to help us. I can’t understand why they don’t meet us halfway.

I understand the rules are there for a reason, but I had the same problem last year, I had to change my EasyJet flight because of the covid.

Ryanair policy is nothing new.

EasyJet currently allows passengers to change their flight to another available date free of charge, for whatever reason, as long as the new ticket is not more expensive, such as British Airways and Air France.

We are very angry, and obviously we upset our children. If we can travel in 2-3 months we will have to pay all the fees again. It feels very unfair for them to take our money even though they know we can’t fly.

This Ryanair policy is not new. During the second UK closure in November 2020, the company did not provide refunds to passengers who were no longer allowed to fly, but in that case did waive the booking change fee.

In the terms and conditions, the airline states: All Ryanair flights are subject to change but cannot be cancelled.

The European Consumer Centers, a European network that provides help and advice on consumer rights, states: , the right to a refund depends on the ticket conditions.

The British Citizens’ Advisory Board confirms this and says: If the company does not cancel the reservation, you can request a refund, but we do not have the right to cancel automatically. Check out our booking terms and conditions to see what we can do.

Connexion contacted the Civil Aviation Administration to inquire whether Ms Ralph should have been given a voucher or free exchange for the ticket. A spokesperson suggested that if you believe you have been treated unfairly, you can file a complaint with Ryanair. You can then escalate it to an alternate dispute resolution provider if necessary, but CAA cannot say whether this case will go ahead.

Chargeback Refund Blacklist

Earlier this year, Ryanair also banned some passengers who received chargeback refunds on flights for which tickets could not be booked until they were reimbursed.

Travelers who have been unable to fly due to coronavirus restrictions in the UK have requested a refund via their debit or credit card company because their flight was still on and there was no automatic refund and no service provided.

Then these people found that they were able to book a new ticket through Ryanair, but couldn’t proceed until they were reimbursed for the amount they had been refunded (up to 630) when they came to check in or manage their reservation.

The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Ryanair and British Airways.

Lack of clarity of law

However, this was later stopped due to the lack of clarity of the law and the cost of enforcement actions.

It is therefore unclear whether Ryanair should automatically refund passengers unable to travel.

A Ryanair spokesperson previously told Connexion: During the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of Ryanair customers who have their flights canceled and who have applied directly to Ryanair for a refund directly from Ryanair will not be affected at all by these measures.

During COVID-19, there are a small number of passengers (less than 850) who have purchased non-refundable tickets on Ryanair flights that have operated as scheduled but have not traveled and have illegally processed a chargeback through their credit card company.

This small number of passengers will have to settle their outstanding debts before boarding Ryanair again.

This unfortunate limitation only applies to a small fraction of the 150 million Ryanairs passengers annually who choose to illegally breach their booking contract with us.

