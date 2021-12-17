Fox Business Poll: Higher Crime Rates in the United States are a Big Concern for Voters





As crime rates continue to skyrocket across the country, a new Fox Business survey finds nearly 8 in 10 (77%) registered voters are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the increase.

The single most urgent problem is inflation (84% “extremely” or “very” concerned).

Voters are also concerned, to a lesser extent, about taxes (71%), the deficit (69%), the coronavirus (68%) and the ability to pay bills (63%).

While an overwhelming majority are concerned about crime nationwide, this figure drops to about half when asked about criminal activity in their neighborhood (48% concerned vs. 51% not concerned). That’s relatively unchanged from Fox News polls for September and October (each with a 50-49 percent split).

The pandemic remains the number one concern for Democrats (81%), followed by inflation (75%) and higher crime rates (67%), while for Republicans, inflation (91%), rates crime rate (84%) and taxes (83%) round out their top three.

What do voters think is causing the rising crime rates? When asked to choose from a list of factors, 1 in 5 voters select a “distribution of moral values” (21%). Opinions are divided among a range of other reasons for crime; weaker criminal penalties (15%), the availability of firearms (13%), decreased police funding (12%), the effects of the pandemic (11%) and mental health issues ( 10%). The lack of good jobs and more illegal immigration (6 percent each) are less likely to be seen as the main cause of the increase in criminal activity.

Democrats are most likely to cite the availability of guns (26%), while for Republicans the main reason is the collapse in moral values ​​(27%).

All of this helps explain the 6 point increase in President Biden’s job rating disapproval on crime: 57% now disapprove compared to 51% in August.

Democrats (+11 points), seniors (+11), women (+10) and rural voters (+10) are just a few of the groups most likely to disapprove of Biden’s performance in crime now compared to August.

“The resurgence of crime as a political problem is a problem for Democrats,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who leads the Fox polls with his Democratic counterpart Chris Anderson. “Historically, Republicans have been viewed as tougher on crime and more serious in protecting citizens. This image persists to this day. On the other hand, it’s unclear what Democrats want to do about it. “

Overall, 36% approve of the president’s work on crime, making it one of his worst scores with his performance on government spending (36% approval vs. 59% disapproval) and d ‘immigration (36-59%). It does only slightly better in taxes (37-56%) and economics (38-59%), while its best marks are in handling the coronavirus pandemic (47-49%).

Biden’s overall job rating is 47% approval versus 51% disapproval. This is a slight improvement from last month (44-54 percent).

Conducted December 11-14, 2021 by Fox News under the joint leadership of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this poll includes interviews with 1,002 nationally registered voters randomly selected from ‘a national voter register and interviewed live interviewers. on landlines and cell phones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

