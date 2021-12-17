Failed Ajax Acquisition Calls for Legal Investigation





The program that started with the LONDON armored vehicle misfire has grown into a full-fledged investigation into the British Army’s safety and procurement culture, and the Department of Defense plans to appoint a senior legal person to consider the issues highlighted by the failure of the Ajax project.

Defense Minister Jeremy Quin said in an update submitted to Congress on December 15 that he intends to appoint an attorney or judge to conduct the review. , General Dynamics Land Systems UK.

The review announcement came as Quin lists a catalog in which the Army, defense equipment and support procurement agencies, and other agencies have failed to adequately address issues that could harm military personnel conducting acceptance tests.

We are commissioning senior lawyers to investigate Ajax more closely as well as health and safety. Investigate highlighted cultural and process deficiencies. We will not lay down stones to learn these lessons, Quin said.

Quin has failed to accuse those who could be held responsible for serious shortcomings, but said he will do so if misconduct is discovered.

If the review reveals evidence of significant misconduct, the procurement minister said that while those involved are held accountable, the main purpose is to help address significant cultural deficiencies.

High-level legal figures are rarely brought in to investigate issues related to equipment and related cultural issues.

The most recent case is that of the then-Defense Secretary, Des Browne, Charles Haddon-Cave, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Nimrod reconnaissance plane in Afghanistan in 2006. This is an appointed case.

Fourteen crew members were killed in the crash, and Haddon-Cave’s report led to the creation of the Military Aviation Authority and a fundamental change in Royal Air Force safety practices.

Of course, no one was killed or close to the Ajax vibration and noise problems, but many soldiers suffered health problems, primarily hearing loss, during British tests.

The Ajax program to provide tracked and reconnaissance vehicles armed with 40mm cannons is a key part of the British Army’s plan to reorganize some of its forces into strike brigades.

However, contracts to build 589 across six variants of Ajax at a cost of under $5.5 billion ($7.3 billion) are being delayed.

The deal was concluded in 2010, and the vehicle to be replaced, the CRV(T), began to go out of service in 2014. This out-of-service date is now set, as some are optimistic. in 2023.

Quins’ announcement of a legally driven investigation into culture and procurement was part of a broader statement to lawmakers outlining Ajax’s progress.

The procurement minister said he is not yet 100% sure when the program will proceed or when full operational capacity will be achieved.

Quin said the Department of Defense has set a firm price for delivering the vehicle with General Dynamics and will not accept anything that falls short of full specifications.

Howard Wheeldon, a consultant at Wheeldon Strategic Advisory, said many questions about the future of Ajax remain unanswered.

Despite the facts made clear in the procurement minister’s statement, more water must pass under the bridge before we know the end result, cost, blame, payer, and, in fact, when and whether Ajax will serve in the army. , he said. To suggest that the decision will be made early next year is, in my opinion, at least quirky.

He added that Quins’ claims about the robustness of the contract with General Dynamics were mentioned, but that this was not a confirmation that General Dynamics would be paying to rectify the mistake. Nonetheless, there seems to be an optimistic mood and there seems to be enough faith within the Department of Defense that the various issues that have impacted the Ajax program can be addressed.

General Dynamics is attempting design modifications to address the vibration issue, and Quin said he expects MoD to undergo analysis in the new year and, where appropriate, MoD will test the modifications in-house.

At the same time, the Minister of Procurement also released a report from the Director of Health, Safety and Environmental Protection on the health and safety issues raised by the noise and vibration of Ajax.

Quin admitted that the report was very difficult to read with rare candor. This is cultural and exposes a deep nuisance that leads to systemic failures throughout the organization.

The review revealed serious flaws in the subsequent process. As a result, he said, employees were working on vehicles that were likely to cause harm.

The procurement minister said the review indicated that failures were complex and systematic.

There are cultures in the purchasing process where safety is not as important as cost and time. And from a cultural point of view, the Army did not believe that vibration could potentially harm people, he said, especially because soldiers were implicitly expected to be able and to withstand such problems.

The noise and vibration levels of the Ares armored vehicle variant delivered by General Dynamics UK were higher than expected from the tracked vehicle and exceeded legal limits.

The company said in a statement that health and safety are always of the utmost importance. We take it very seriously. We are committed to providing Ajax to the British Army, giving them the transformative capabilities they deserve.

Here’s the gist of the review Quin listed:

December 2018 Defense Department Safety Bulletin stating that design upgrades are required to reduce vibration. This was not implemented. The MoD safety case and safety management used GDUK calculations that were not independently guaranteed, despite the advice of experts at the Institute for Defense Science and Technology (Dstl) that calculations should not be relied on. A report from the Defense Safety Authority in May 2020 identified some of these issues and identified serious safety issues for Ajax that were withdrawn from project teams at DSA or DE&S but were not pursued. The trial was not executed despite Dstl and several warning ATDU commanders from the running Armored Trials and Development Unit questioning an approach that would likely expose soldiers to known hazards that they said were not in a defensible position.

Overall, the report has 20 recommendations. The Department of Defense has accepted, in particular, everything related to the procurement of armored vehicles, safety regulations for land equipment and broad access to defensive safety.

