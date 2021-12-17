Fentanyl overdoses become leading cause of death in US adults aged 18-45: “A national emergency”





Fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death in adults between the ages of 18 and 45, according to an analysis of US government data.

Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people aged 18 to 45, 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021, died from fentanyl overdoses, according to analysis of data from the opioid awareness organization Families Against Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be fatal even in very small amounts, and other drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, may be associated with the dangerous drug. Mexico and China are the main sources of fentanyl flow to the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Comparatively, between January 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, there were more than 53,000 deaths from COVID-19 among people aged 18 to 49, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

“This is a national emergency. Thousands of unsuspecting young American adults are being poisoned,” James Rauh, founder of Families Against Fentanyl, said in a statement. “It is well known that illicit fentanyl is behind the massive surge in drug-related deaths. A new approach to this disaster is needed. “

TEXAS SEIZED ENOUGH FENTANYL TO KILL 200 MILLION PEOPLE THIS YEAR ALONE, LEADERS SAY

Rauh, who lost his son to an overdose, added that “declaring illicit fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction would activate additional and necessary federal resources to root out the international manufacturers and traffickers of illicit fentanyl and save American lives. “.

The DEA on Thursday announced an increase in the sale of fake prescription pills containing deadly opioids on social media platforms like Snapchat.

A man living on the streets shows what he says is the designer drug fentanyl. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Experts believe there is a correlation between the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent increase in fentanyl overdoses.

WHAT IS NARCAN? LIFE-SAVING TREATMENT THAT CAN REVERSE SYMPTOMS OF OPIOID OVERDOSAGE

More adults between the ages of 18 and 45 died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020 than any other leading cause of death, including COVID-19, traffic accidents, cancer and suicide. Fentanyl also killed more Americans in general in 2020 than car crashes, gun violence, breast cancer and suicide, according to CDC analysis of Families Against Fentanyl data.

Fentanyl-related deaths doubled from 32,754 deaths to 64,178 deaths in two years between April 2019 and April 2021.

In the first five months of 2021 alone, more than 42,600 fentanyl overdose deaths have been reported, which is an increase of over 1,000 deaths per month compared to the same period in 2020.

WOMAN FROM ARKANSAS SPEAKS ON AMERICAS ‘PRESS ROOM ON OPIODS CRISIS AFTER LOSS OF BROTHER TO ADDICTION

“Fentanyl has been found in all drug supplies. That’s why anyone who uses drugs, not just opioids, should have naloxone with them, ”Dr Roneet Lev, emergency physician and former chief medical officer of the House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Blanche (ONDCP). ), said in a statement. “The only safe place to get medicine is the pharmacy.”

According to preliminary data from the CDC, the total number of drug overdose deaths is expected to exceed 100,000 in 2021, representing a 28% increase between April 2020 and April 2021.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department wear improved PPE during the coronavirus pandemic as they treat a patient in cardiac arrest following a drug overdose on May 6, 2020, in Brooklyn, Maryland. (ALEX EDELMAN / AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against any foreigner involved in illicit drug trafficking or production.

“I find that the international drug trade, including the illicit production, global sale and widespread distribution of illegal drugs, the rise of extremely potent drugs such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, and the role Growing sales of drugs on the Internet are an unusual situation. and an extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States, ”says Biden’s order.

Fentanyl drug seizures at the border hit record highs in 2021, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows, as the Biden administration faces a lingering crisis on the southern border .

Border officials have seized more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl so far in FY2021, with less than a month to go, eclipsing the 4,776 pounds seized in FY2020. CBP of other drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and heroin have generally declined since 2018.

Experts recommend that people who use any type of medicine carry Narcan, a life-saving medicine also known as naloxone, which has the ability to reverse the symptoms of an overdose and potentially save lives, according to Family First Intervention.

