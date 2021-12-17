France asks EU to start legal action against UK over fishing license





The French government announced Friday that it would ask the European Commission to take legal action against the UK after Brexit.

French Secretary of State Clément Beaune said he would ask the European Commission to open the dispute in the next few days. Relevant regional representatives and President Emmanuel Macron.

The convening of the Partnership Council, a joint EU-UK committee dealing with all issues related to the implementation of the Brexit agreement, said: “For the UK, this is a European problem and the UK is not 100% respecting the agreement and we therefore continue to exert political pressure. will exercise it,” he said.

Paris filed a lawsuit last week, demanding that the UK issue licenses for 100 pending applications ahead of the European Commission’s deadline of 10 December.

Officials announced over the weekend that London had granted 23 additional licenses to French fishing vessels and was considering licenses for 7 additional vessels.

The 23 licenses included 18 for replacement vessels in the UK and 5 on Channel Island Jersey.

The Brexit trade agreement, signed just before Christmas 2020, will allow EU fishing vessels to continue to operate in UK territorial waters once they are licensed.

However, they must prove that they have been fishing there before. This is a requirement that small French boats that lack the proper skills are difficult to meet. Many have failed to obtain licenses from authorities in the UK or Jersey.

France claims the boats are well known to British authorities and historical records are common knowledge, but some French commentators question their strict rights under the letter of law.

Paris also said that British authorities had rejected permits for the replacement vessel.

Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said the government will continue to work with London and Channel Islands authorities to seek “licensing by license”.

Noting that some fishermen will not be permitted to work in British waters, the ministers have raised the issue of compensation by reaffirming that no one will be left on the roadside.

“The president wants us to support the (unlicensed) fishermen and tell them exactly what we plan to do on a case-by-case basis and work on a watershed basis,” Girardin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/17/france-to-ask-eu-to-begin-legal-action-against-uk-over-fishing-licences

