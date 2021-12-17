American warplanes create sonic hellish landscapes





The noise of the latest generation of US military warplanes is literally deafening. The vibration shakes your bowels. The conversation ends. Stress floods your body. And just when you think it’s over, another jet, and another and another, roars over the rooftops, until you feel like the sky is going to open up.

This is the situation on Whidbey Island off Seattle and in communities across the country, where civilians find themselves in the midst of sonic war landscapes as the U.S. military trains to fight above. from their homes, schools and playgrounds. In 2016, I went to Whidbey as part of a video research project on the environmental impacts of US weapons production and testing. The Navy operates a base on the island where pilots train on Boeing-made EA-18G Growlers, which are electronic attack aircraft designed to disable enemy communications and defenses.

Pilots practice touch-and-take landings and take-offs to simulate conditions on aircraft carriers. They use two trails, one at the base and a smaller one located near homes, schools and a national historic reserve in the town of Coupeville. I have encountered desperate and angry residents. They were talking about feeling anxious, not being able to sleep or socialize, houses shaking from the inside. I met a woman who hides in her basement and cries while her husband sits inside with earmuffs on and self-heals when the jets are flying.

Numerous studies show the auditory and non-auditory impacts of noise pollution of this magnitude, including cardiovascular disease, the tendency to dementia, anxiety, depression, and negative childhood learning outcomes and loss. auditory. On Whidbey, noise levels can reach 120 decibels outdoors and 90 decibels have been reported in some places indoors. A jackhammer five feet away makes about 100 decibels, for comparison. The jets fly very low, day and night for hours at a time, sometimes after midnight.

I returned to Whidbey in the summer of 2020 and the situation was worse. The Navy had increased its Growler fleet. Other areas have been affected, including the San Juan Islands and the Olympic National Forest, which the Navy uses as an electronic warfare zone.

In 2019, the Navy was sued by the Washington Attorney General and a local nonprofit, Citizens of the Ebeys Reserve (COER). Earlier this month, in a scathing opinion, Chief Justice J. Richard Creatura said the Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act by ignoring the impacts of war training on learning children, the region’s bird population and greenhouse gas emissions. He also said the Navy should have done more research on training locations where there would have been less harm, such as the El Centro desert in California.

The judges’ decision does not provide for an appeal. Instead, he asked the parties to submit their suggestions within 30 days. For residents, the most obvious solution is to relocate the Growlers.

The fight against military encroachment on civilian spaces is not unique to Whidbey. As of 2019, residents of the Burlington, Vt. Area have lived amid the sonic roar of F-35 attack jets. Twenty F-35s are now stationed at the Vermont Air National Guard station at Burlington International Airport. Pilots fly several hours a day, Tuesday through Friday and some weekends and nights. They train in the most densely populated areas of the state, including the town of Winooski, just north of the airport and home to a large refugee population.

Saddam Ali and his wife Rajaa and their children are part of these new families. They escaped from Iraq and every time they hear an F-35 it takes them straight back to the war they had fled from. “I feel like I’m still living in Iraq when I hear the sound of planes,” Rajaa said. “We feel stress. It’s from there, of course. It is really disturbing.

Despite vigorous opposition from Vermonters in the form of protests and local resolutions against the planes, the two state senators, Democrats Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, backed the Air Force base decision. They say this was necessary to ensure the long term viability of Air National. The Guard base, but critics vigorously dispute this and say the base would exist with or without the F35s, and instead point to Leahy’s comfortable history with the military contractors.

The F-35s are being deployed to Air National Guard bases across the country, including Madison, Wis., Which is expected to receive the planes in 2023. Air operations in Madison would increase by 47% over the year. to the current F-16s and would make approximately 1,167 neighboring houses incompatible with residential use. This does not mean that the Air Force will buy back these owners. The FAA should decide whether these homes should be soundproofed or demolished and the owners compensated. In Vermont, if authorities decided to soundproof, it would take 26 years to repair 2,600 of the worst-hit homes, at a cost of $ 4.5 million per year, according to a Burlington Airport study.

But how do you soundproof a park, playground, or your own backyard?

