Britain’s Conservative Party presses on Prime Minister Johnson after election turmoil





British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party suffered a shocking defeat in the parliamentary by-election that was considered a referendum on the government amid weeks of scandal and escalating COVID-19 infections.

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned the Conservative majority, which had nearly 23,000 votes in the last election, to win the primary on Thursday in North Shropshire, a rural area in northwest England that has been represented by the Conservatives almost consistently since 1832. Elections were convened after the former Conservative Party. He resigned from his parliamentary seat on charges of improper lobbying.

The result will come under pressure just two years after Johnson was re-elected with an overwhelming majority of 80 seats in the House of Representatives. His authority has been in the spotlight in recent years due to allegations that he and his staff attended a Christmas party while the country was shut down last year, efforts to protect his allies from a lobbying scandal, and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations for his lavish remuneration. Destroyed for weeks. official residence.

Against this backdrop, supporters and opponents are questioning Johnson’s handling of the pandemic after coronavirus infections soared to record this week as highly contagious strains of Omicron swept the UK.

Tonight the people of North Shropshire spoke on behalf of the British, Morgan said in her victory speech. They spoke loudly and clearly. Boris Johnson, the party is over. Your government, swayed by lies and bluffs, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinized, it will be challenged, it can and will be defeated.'”

Thursday’s result is the Conservative Party’s second by-election loss of the year. The UK’s third-largest party, the Liberal Democrats, won by-elections in June in Chesham and Amersham, the traditional Conservative strongholds in northwest London.

Strathclyde University political science professor John Curtice points out that the Conservatives’ defeat in North Shropshire is spectacular by historical standards and that party support has plunged 34% from the previous elections in 2019.

He said the only time the party had suffered a greater decline in the by-elections was in 1993 torn apart by internal divisions. The Conservative Party lost power to Labor in the next general election in 1997.

Curtice told GB News that there is no doubt about the scale of this backlash against the Conservatives and that there is additional evidence that the party has actually punctured constituencies after various scandals.

However, it remains unclear whether this decline in Conservative support will lead to the end of the Johnson administration. Johnson is unlikely to resign any time soon and his ouster will require the support of Conservative lawmakers seeking to retain his seat in Congress.

Prime Minister Johnson took responsibility for the defeat on Friday and said the government’s efforts to strengthen the National Health Service and roll out additional vaccines had obscured headlines about politicians and politicians who had little to do with daily life.

I fully understand people’s frustration… Johnson said at the Immunization Center in London. We must accept the judgment with humility. We understand that what the voters want us to always do as government is to focus on their priorities and priorities.

The next general election in the UK is scheduled for 2 May 2024.

Johnson became prime minister almost two years ago, thanks to his support for Brexit and a carefully selected image as a crude but likable politician.

He consolidated his position by convening a provisional election just five months after Parliament rejected a withdrawal agreement negotiated with the European Union. The Conservative Party won 365 seats in the general election, 80 more than all other parties combined.

But Brexit is no longer a central issue in British politics.

Many voters were frustrated after an epidemic that killed more than 145,000 people in two years triggered a series of lockdowns and hit the economy.

Conservative lawmakers revolted earlier this week when 99 Johnson MPs voted against his proposal to require vaccination certificates or COVID-19 negative tests to enter nightclubs and mass events. The bill was passed because the opposition Labor Party supported it.

Then there are scandals and mistakes that have made Johnson look more like someone out of control than his favorite. A slightly disheveled leader who is too busy to comb his hair.

He had to apologize after attempting to change congressional rules last month to avoid accusations against Conservative MP Owen Paterson for lobbying government agencies on behalf of the company he works for. Patterson eventually resigned, triggering a by-election in North Shropshire.

Since then, Johnson has been involved in a series of claims that he and his staff attended a Christmas party in November and December, when COVID-19 restrictions prevented everyone else from visiting friends or comforting dying relatives in hospitals. of the news reports.

Johnson was stunned at first, saying that he had no parties and that he hadn’t broken any rules. After a video came out in which employees appeared to be downplaying the violation, Johnson was forced to seek an investigation.

Even his own party members had enough now.

Roger Gale, a Conservative MP since 1983, said the North Shropshire results were a clear indication that the public was dissatisfied with the way Johnson was running his government.

Gale said in an interview with the BBC that he believes this should be seen as a referendum on the Prime Minister’s performance and that the Prime Minister is now in last order time. He already has two strikes. Voted on Commons earlier this week. Now this is it. One more strikeout.

