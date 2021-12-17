Biden Administration Announces Plan to Replace 100% of Lead Pipes in American Homes | The water





The Biden administration on Thursday announced a comprehensive government strategy to eliminate dangerous lead from Americans’ drinking water, including billions of dollars to begin replacing 100 percent of lead pipes serving homes across the country.

Environmental groups praised the plan, which includes a pledge to begin the process of strengthening national drinking water standards to reflect science showing lead is toxic to children at all levels.

But lawyers for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which has spearheaded the effort to tackle the lead, said they feared the plan lacks a solid timeline and meets binding requirements.

The set of actions announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) included the release of the first $ 2.9 billion of the $ 15 billion approved in the Bidens infrastructure plan for local water agencies to start. replace lead pipes and called for efforts to focus on low-income people. communities most at risk of lead poisoning. He also listed 15 new actions in 10 federal agencies to tackle the dangers of lead from both water and paint.

The science on lead is established, there is no safe level of exposure and it is time to remove this risk to support thriving people and vibrant communities, said EPA Administrator Michael S Regan in a press release. He said he met residents of many communities whose water was contaminated with lead, including Benton Harbor and Flint in Michigan. These conversations underscored the need to proactively remove primary service lines, especially in low-income communities.

But the plan allows a Trump-era rule to go into effect immediately, which would keep the federal action limit for lead at 15 parts per billion of lead in drinking water, which activists deem too raised. The Trump administration proposed the new rule in December 2020, but the Biden administration delayed implementation in order to conduct a review.

The EPA has announced that it will begin a lengthy process of revising this federal standard known as the Lead and Copper Rule and hopes to strengthen it. But NRDC environmentalists say the new rule is too weak and that its coming into force will delay the pipeline replacement schedule, potentially allowing lead contamination to continue for more than a decade.

The EPA promises to take aggressive action to tackle lead-contaminated water and tighten its rules are appreciated, but good intentions won’t be enough to get the job done, said Erik D Olson, senior strategic director of health at the EPA. NRDC. The top priority must be to demand the removal of all lead pipes within a decade and to set a strict standard at the tap, which is the only way to prevent another generation of children from drinking. water through what is essentially a lead straw.

The federal government estimates that up to 10m of homes in America still have lead service lines, despite the fact that lead-containing pipes were banned in new construction decades ago. Low-income families, who tend to live in older homes, including a disproportionate number of blacks and Latinos, are most at risk of lead contamination.

When announcing the Biden-Harris action plan for lead pipes and paint, the administration pledged to unlock billions of dollars and a host of new resources for state and local agencies to tackle all aspects of the lead crisis.

The Biden-Harris administration will correct these errors and use all tools at its disposal to remove all leaded service lines and remedy the lead paint, the administration’s announcement said.

But on the ground, people in communities contaminated with lead are hoping that help will come quickly. In Benton Harbor, Michigan, a predominantly black community, residents are forced to use bottled water because lead levels in their water have exceeded standards for at least three years. In Flint, Michigan, a multi-year lead crisis that began in 2014 exposed thousands of children to lead in drinking water.

All lead is unacceptable to children’s health, said Reverend Edward Pinkney, an activist from Benton Harbor, who called on the government to immediately tighten lead laws.

This week, water officials at Benton Harbor announced that they had lowered lead levels in the city to the threshold of federally allowed amounts of 15 parts per billion. But Pinkney cited advice from the Centers for Disease Control that any amount of lead can affect children’s brain development and harm health.

It’s still way too high. They should try to reduce it to five parts per billion, Pinkney said. It’s something we can work with.

Many Americans don’t even realize they are drinking through leaded water pipes. And the NRDC says major laws implemented require only limited testing of tap water quality and then provide little for enforcement action.

Other environmental groups have wholeheartedly hailed the plan as an ambitious federal effort to end lead contamination.

We have known for decades that lead is highly toxic to children and interferes with their growth, development and learning, said Matt Casale, director of environmental campaigns for US PIRG. We hope that the Biden-Harris Action Plan for Lead Pipes and Paint marks a time when our country commits to adopting the rules and resources necessary to eliminate this health hazard, so that our children have health. clean water everywhere they go to learn and play every day.

