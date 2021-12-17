UK weather forecast: 15 hours of ice fog warns of havoc on travel





Following storms Arwen and Barra, most parts of the country experienced really mild weather, but now the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning.

UK Weather: Weather service issues warnings for fog and low clouds

Travel chaos could continue for thousands after the National Weather Service issues another weather advisory.

Ice fog expected of 15 hours of trouble is expected in many parts of the UK.

In addition to poor visibility on the road, he says, travel times can be slowed by delays in bus and train services.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Administration has suggested that flights may be delayed or canceled. Their yellow alert has been a problem for many parts of England’s east coast.

It ranges from Tyneside to Suffolk, and much of Yorkshire should also expect difficult conditions.

Today’s Fog Advisory

Peterborough, Birmingham and most of the Midlands are also on alert.

The thick fog won’t clear up for many until late Friday.

Weather forecaster Clare Nasir said: “If you are traveling over the next few days, be aware that heavy fog can result in poor visibility on the roads.

Driving conditions may become dangerous

video:

PA Archive/PA Image)

The air is damp and many clouds are trapped beneath this high-pressure area across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration said it expects very cold weather over the next week leading up to Christmas.

Temperatures are about to drop as a large freeze is swept away from the Arctic.

Fog warnings cover most of the UK’s east coast, with warnings also being issued in the Midlands and Yorkshire.

video:

Dad)

The long-term forecast from December 20 is as follows: In general, cloud cover tends to decrease over time, with a correspondingly increased risk of overnight fog and frost, and clearing during the day may be slow in some areas.

Moving towards the middle of the period, unstable and windy weather will affect the UK, with rain and snow in some areas likely.

Temperatures will generally be lower than normal, somewhat chilly in the south and chilly in areas with persistent fog and mild regionally in the north and northwest.

