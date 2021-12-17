Boris Johnson charged with failing to defend British national security | British security and counterterrorism





Boris Johnson was accused of spending too little time protecting British national security in a highly critical letter sent directly to Downing Street by the chairman of the inter-party watchdog.

Former Labor Foreign Minister Dame Margaret Beckett wrote the National Security Council Chairman:

The former minister is concerned about the impact of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and complains to the prime minister that private participation has declined significantly compared to his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May.

Beckett criticized Johnson for taking a more relaxed approach to national security, writing that he expected the prime minister to chair only 12 National Security Council meetings a year after a recent internal reshuffle.

This contrasts with about 35 meetings per year in the older system Cameron built. At the meeting, a powerful committee of senior ministers and military and intelligence officials met weekly during each Congress to agree on a common response on key security issues. afternoon.

While we understand the urgent need to rebuild the economy after the pandemic, we fear complacency will seep into it.

Although chaired by Beckett, the committee’s members also include several senior Conservative back-ventures, including foreign and defense selection committee chairs Tom Tugendhat and Tobias Ellwood.

As for Afghanistan, Beckett said committee members were shocked by the apparent lack of complacency and urgency throughout the Johnsons government after their disastrous experience in Britain.

The prime minister has repeatedly ruled out public investigations into the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.

The chairman’s complaints were that the UK had tolerated US strategic thinking in Afghanistan for too long, including former President Donald Trump’s decision to negotiate with the Taliban and Joe Biden’s final announcement that he would withdraw troops this summer.

Beckett said the messy exit, an emergency airlifter supervised by US, British and other military forces, indicated a systemic failure by the government for not adequately prepared for the scenario it had actually anticipated, re-emphasizing the recent devastating testimony of the Foreign Ministry. Office Whistleblower Raphael Marshall.

The committee chair asks if the foreign ministry’s crisis response capabilities are fit for purpose, given how many Afghan people are desperately evacuating and why the interior ministry has yet to launch its planned resettlement of Afghan citizens by March 2022.

In the last two spending reviews, complaints have emerged that national security is a spending priority. The Department of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have the smallest annual real growth rates of all government departments, and the aid budget cuts will reach $5 billion annually through 2023-24 at the latest.

In her conclusion, Beckett urges Johnson to devote more time to national security by chairing the National Security Council at least once every two weeks.

To support her claim, she quoted a British wartime leader. Sir Winston Churchill once said: I don’t worry about actions, I just worry about actions.

