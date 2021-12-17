Boeing suspends vaccination mandate for U.S. employees





SEATTLE, Dec. 17 (Reuters) – Boeing Co (BN) has suspended its coronavirus vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees, the U.S. aircraft manufacturer said on Friday, ending weeks of uncertainty as thousands of workers have asked for exemptions and challenges to a federal mandate played out in court.

In an internal announcement, Boeing said its decision came after a review of a U.S. district court ruling earlier this month that suspended the application of President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors .

Some large chains and healthcare companies such as General Electric (GE.N), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) and Amtrak have also suspended vaccination mandates for workers.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

In recent weeks, the number of Boeing employees requesting a vaccine exemption for religious or medical reasons had reached more than 11,000 – nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce – a level several times higher than initial estimates by executives, Reuters first reported.

The fact that the vast majority of applications were based on religious motives pushed one of the largest employers in the United States to the center of a debate over the ethics of investigating an employee’s religious beliefs.

It has also left executives looking for a strategy that ensures employee safety, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory workers.

Boeing’s vaccination requirement resulted in more than 92% of U.S.-based workers enrolled as fully immunized or given religious or medical accommodation, according to Friday’s memo.

“The success of Boeing’s vaccination requirement to date enables the company to comply well with the federal decree in the event of reinstatement in the future,” he added.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the decision and added that the company was “committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees and to advancing the health and safety of our global workforce.”

Boeing suspended its vaccination requirement in accordance with the court ruling banning the application of the Federal Executive Decree on Contractors and a number of state laws, the spokesperson added.

Last month, the White House extended its deadline to Jan.4 for employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated or tested regularly if they are granted exemptions.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-boeing-suspends-vaccination-requirement-us-based-employees-internal-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos