UK reports record Covid cases for 3 days in a row with 93,045 people in 24 hours





video playback

ITV news correspondent Dan Rivers reports on the latest Covid rules across the UK as Wales introduces stronger measures at Christmas.

More than 93,000 people have tested positive for Covid in the past day, a new record as the highly contagious strain of Omicron has spread.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK hit an all-time high for the third day in a row.

According to government data, as of 9 am on Friday, December 17, a total of 93,045 new people had confirmed positive test results, bringing the total to 11,190,354 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 111 deaths (within 28 days of positive Covid test) have been recorded. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UK to 147,048.

From December 11 to December 17, 17,747,229 people tested positive. This is a 38.6% increase from the previous 7 days.

However, this week the number of deaths due to COVID-19 decreased compared to the previous week.

There have been 111 deaths in 28 days since the positive test for the coronavirus reported on December 17th.

Between December 11 and December 17, 794 people died in 28 days after testing positive for coronavirus. This is a decrease of -4.5% compared to the last 7 days.

A new highly contagious strain of Omicron covid that has spread across the UK has increased infections over the past month.

A new study shows that getting two vaccines or being previously infected with Covid does not necessarily protect you from omicrons, which have mutations that can evade immunity compared to previous strains.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic is 11,193,544.

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast

UK

In the last 24 hours, 83,693 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the UK. This means that 9,503,176 people have tested positive in the United States since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 98 deaths from COVID-19 in the UK. With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in Korea has risen to 127,828.

Wales

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wales rose to 3,129 on the 1st. Since March 2020, 549,702 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the country.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 3 deaths in Wales within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19. This means that there are currently 6,504 COVID-19 deaths in Wales.

The Granite City

Government data shows that 4,336 people in Scotland have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of Covid cases in Scotland to 788,156.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 7 Covid deaths recorded in Scotland, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in Scotland to 9,771.

Northern Ireland

On the 1st, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Ireland rose to 1,887. The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland is 349,320.

Three Covid deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 349,320.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-17/uk-reports-record-breaking-93045-covid-cases-as-omicron-continues-to-spread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos