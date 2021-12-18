‘Tidal rage’: Omicron could put COVID-19 surge in US into overdrive





December 17 (Reuters) – Two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States faces yet another gloomy winter, with Omicron’s scorching variant threatening to escalate an already dangerous wave of cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% in the past month, and cases have increased 40% to a seven-day average of 123,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), a leading vaccine manufacturer, on Friday predicted the pandemic would last until 2024 and said a lower dose version of its vaccine for children ages 2 to 4 ans generated a weaker than expected immune response, which could delay clearance. Read more

The National Football League rescheduled three weekend games after several teams were hit hard by outbreaks. Read more

The National Hockey League has added another game to its recent list of postponements, raising new concerns over the league’s plan to send the world’s best players to the Beijing Olympics in February. Read more

In New York City, Radio City Music Hall announced that all four Friday performances of the Rockettes’ iconic Christmas show have been canceled due to groundbreaking cases. Michael Jackson’s Broadway musical “MJ” has canceled performances until Dec. 27, joining other Broadway productions that canceled shows after cast and crew members tested positive.

The Omicron variant appears to be much more heritable than previous iterations and more agile at evading immune defenses, according to early studies.

Public health officials say it is likely to become the dominant variant in the country, following rapid spreads in countries like South Africa and the UK, and could put a strain on hospitals who are still struggling to contain this summer’s Delta variant push.

“BE BOOST NOW. The Omicron tidal wave will likely arrive at a hospital near you soon,” Dr. Tom Frieden, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Twitter.

Preliminary data in South Africa suggests that Omicron causes milder disease than the Delta variant, which is still causing much of the current wave. But a British study published on Friday found no difference in severity between the two variants. Read more

Either way, Omicron’s extraordinary level of infectivity means it could cause many more deaths, America’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

“When you have a larger number of infected people, the total number of hospitalizations will be higher. These are just simple calculations,” Fauci told CNBC.

Fauci also said officials were discussing whether to redefine what it means to be “fully vaccinated” to include booster shots.

CONNECT THE PLUG?

The latest wave is creating a new round of disruption in daily life, although widespread blockades have not been put in place.

Some Americans have reconsidered their vacation plans. Winifred Donoghue, a New York advertising reporter, canceled a January 8 disco party at her family’s vacation home in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, which was to be a joint celebration of her 60th birthday and the New Year.

“Two weeks ago everyone was boosted. Then the infections increased exponentially,” she said. “By January, who’s going to feel safe? I just pulled the plug out.”

Eric Hrubant, managing director of CIRE Travel, said he had yet to see a wave of cancellations, as he did in August when the Delta variant swept across the country. But concerned customers have flooded the agency with calls about new COVID-19 protocols, such as mandatory travel quarantines.

“People are not panicking,” he said. “People make informed decisions.”

Several states have reached alarming levels of cases and hospitalizations. The US states reporting the highest seven-day average infections were New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Michigan, according to a Reuters tally.

In Ohio, exhausted hospital workers will receive help starting Monday from 1,050 National Guard soldiers, including 150 nurses, emergency medical technicians and others with medical training, Governor Mike said on Friday. DeWine.

The CDC on Friday released a new “test-to-stay” strategy that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they are exposed to the virus. Read more

The protocol is intended to replace automatic quarantines, which have forced tens of thousands of students to miss school days this fall.

Reporting by Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose, Carl O’Donnell, Roshan Abraham, Jill Serjeant, Susan Heavey, Caroline Humer, Mrinalika Roy, Leroy Leo and Frank Pingue; Editing by Howard Goller and Cynthia Osterman

