How bad could omicron get in the United States? Depends on how quickly we act, say the modelers:





People line up outside a free COVID-19 vaccination site on December 3 in Washington, DC Many regions step up vaccination and booster shots as more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus are detected in states -United. Samuel Corum / Getty Images .

How bad could an omicron surge be this winter?

Until key questions about the novel variant of the coronavirus are answered, it is impossible to predict its impact with any certainty. Yet several teams of scientists are using computer models to project possible scenarios for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the first omicron-related projections to be released to the public is that of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin. This group modeled 16 omicron scenarios that span a range of “how fast it spreads, how easily it evades immunity and how quickly we are able to deploy booster shots,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, who leads the consortium.

According to some of these scenarios, the omicron wave could only intensify the delta wave already underway. But in the worst-case scenario, it could trigger a tidal wave of infections that would be worse than last winter’s massive wave.

By the end of January, more than 500,000 people could catch the virus every day on average, more than double the peak reached last winter, according to the most pessimistic scenario.

Over the next several weeks, about 29,812 people would be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,876 would die each day on average, according to this projection.

“The most pessimistic scenarios are frightening. And we kind of need to equip ourselves to make policy changes, encourage more careful behavior if and when we start to see hospitalizations increase in this country,” Meyers said.

But Meyers points out that the most dire scenarios assume the worst, including the United States taking no additional steps or behavioral changes to slow the spread of the virus, such as more masking and social distancing.

The pessimistic scenario also assumes that omicron is extremely adept at evading our immune system and that omicron makes people sicker than delta. Omicron is found to be effective in evading immunity and vaccines. But so far, the evidence suggests it may cause milder illness, although it remains the most important and possibly the most consequential open question.

The more optimistic projections are much less frightening. In the least pessimistic scenario, the omicron wave peaks around mid-January and cases are only about double what they are currently averaging 189,069 each day. In this scenario, omicron would only cause a few thousand more hospitalizations and a few hundred more deaths each day, 10,538 hospitalizations and 1,412 deaths on average.

In this promising scenario, “it’s just kind of a little bump. It’s not a catastrophic wave that is overwhelming our hospitals and leading to record numbers of deaths,” Meyers said.

But this scenario assumes that omicron isn’t as good as the worst-case scenario at sneaking around our immune system, doesn’t make people sicker than delta, and most importantly, more people are boosted.

The reality could be somewhere between the best and the worst case scenario, especially since the boost rate in the country is still low. In all scenarios, the increase in the rate of boosted Americans decreased the expected number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Even the less severe scenarios will put a strain on hospitals already struggling with a delta wave in many parts of the country.

“There is just nothing that can convey this quickly, which will be nice with a society whose hospitals are already full,” said William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

The bottom line is that the United States needs to take omicron very seriously, say Meyers and other scientists studying its spread. Millions of people are still vulnerable to serious illnesses because they are not vaccinated.

So it’s important to start taking precautions now “step on the brakes,” Meyers says, to avoid having to “step on the brakes” later.

“We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” says Alessandro Vespignani, a computer epidemiologist at Northeastern University who also models the possible impacts of omicron in the United States.

The omicron wave could be significant or could turn out to be a “casdemia,” a sharp increase in infections but not hospitalizations or deaths because infections do not cause serious illness, he says.

“It would be a whole different story. We don’t know yet,” he says.

Others say the impact of omicron could vary widely across the country. In places where the delta surge may already have peaked or is close to reaching it, omicron might simply “create a longer tail, which means that it may result in a slower decline in the surge,” explains Dr. David Rubin, who runs the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

But omicron could worsen the size or magnitude of the peaks or the duration of the peaks in other areas that are accelerating further, ”he says.

Places like the west coast could be vulnerable, as well as Texas, parts of the south like Nashville, Tenn. and Atlanta, the coastal regions of South Carolina and “all of the mid-Atlantic through North Carolina,” he said.

“If you are an environment where gatherings are happening and it is accelerating quickly and temperatures are changing and people are moving inside, you have all the forces moving in the right direction to make those peaks worse. and in transmission, ”Rubin explains.

“What I’m saying is that it really depends on where you are,” says Rubin.

