



Covid-19 cases in the UK soared past 93,000 on Friday, breaking the record high for the third straight day as researchers warn that Omicron is milder than the delta variant “there is no evidence”.

An Imperial College London study analyzing UK infection data cast doubt on the hopes of some experts, based on reports from South African medical staff.

An emergency ministerial meeting will be held on Saturday to review the latest Omicron data, which a government official has described as “very grim.” Another explained that the threat of variants is “potentially pretty scary.”

A study also found that a coronavirus booster injection could provide about 85% protection against serious illness and over 90% protection against death in Omicron after 60 days of administration.

But Professor Azra Ghani, an epidemiologist at Imperial and one of the study’s authors, said Omicron’s record infection levels could still lead to “many people requiring hospitalization”.

Another senior government official said there were growing concerns about pressure on hospitals in London, the epicenter of Omicron, UK. “It was another record day of events. . . And we are closely monitoring hospitalization data in London,” the person said.

In a worst-case scenario, the daily death toll from an micron wave could reach thousands, surpassing last winter’s highs, the study said. However, Ghani stressed that the figures are “an example of the need for action rather than prediction.”

Several options for additional restrictions, the so-called “Plan C”, were drawn up by officials and submitted to Boris Johnson on Friday. Those who know about the plan say it can range “from light guides to nudge people to lockdowns.”

About 93,045 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, a nearly 60% increase from 58,194 reported a week ago. Meanwhile, 861,306 booster shots were administered across the UK, setting a record number of rollout days.

“It’s now 50:50 whether the approach we’re taking will be the guide for Scotland,” a government official said, reflecting Nicola Sturgeon’s plea to limit xie jiao to three households. “

Johnson’s allies say they want to continue with a “guidance” approach rather than imposing stronger restrictions. “Boris is afraid to disrupt Christmas twice in a row, but we have to be realistic about the threats we face,” said one person.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will spend the weekend considering business requests for new support packages for pubs and restaurants that are collapsing as more people cancel their Christmas gatherings.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a British government scientific adviser who led the Imperial study, said “time is key” for the government to make “further decisions” on the additional restrictions, adding that “a decision will have to be made next week”. Or both will have a significant impact.”

“If there are enough patients per day, I think the resulting number of hospitalizations could still pose a potential major problem for any healthcare system,” he added.

Ferguson said the data “do not provide a strong signal that the severity of ohmic versus delta has essentially decreased.” But he added that a “much more certainty” could be made “within a week” as more data emerges on Omicron-related admissions, which are growing “very rapidly” in London and Manchester.

The findings for severity were based on an analysis of 120,000 Delta cases and 15,000 suspected Omicron cases, 24 Omicron hospitalizations, and more than 1,000 Delta hospitalizations. Preliminary studies have shown that people infected with Omicron show as many symptoms as those with delta and will need hospital treatment.

Ghani said the results showed “the importance of delivering additional doses.” Without a booster dose, Omicron’s protection against serious illness could be reduced to approximately 20% for those vaccinated with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and 40% for BioNTech/Pfizer up to 6 months after the second dose.

However, the authors point out that this is a worst-case scenario and the decline could be mitigated by the longer protective lifespan provided by T and B cells, the immune system’s second line of defense.

Six months after the second dose, two doses of AstraZeneca provide 0-5% protection against symptomatic infections, and two doses of BioNTech/Pfizer provide approximately 30-60% to approximately 20% protection. for each delta.

The study also found that Omicron had a 5-fold higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta strain. This means that the protection against reinfection can be as low as 19%, down from the 85% protection Omicron had before being attacked.

