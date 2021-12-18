They tell us how to stay safe. But what are experts doing to prevent COVID as the holidays approach?





The Three Kings Day has been canceled for the second year in a row at Barbara Ferrers in Echo Park. No hilarity, no live music, no about 80 guests in honor of the wise men who brought gifts to the baby Jesus.

Instead, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is planning a small al fresco Christmas Eve dinner with family and a few close friends. There will be tamales. Arroz con pollo. And COVID-19 tests all around.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at UC San Francisco, flies to the East Coast with his wife and two teenage daughters to celebrate with family. At one small dinner party, not the usual chain of festivities.

And what are UCLA epidemiologist Shira Shafir, her husband, and their 3-year-old son planning? Especially nothing. The adults in the house are vaccinated and boosted. Little Benji will no longer be eligible for two years. It’s the three of us and maybe a Zoom, Shafir said, and that’s it.

These are among the experts who have guided us through 21 grueling months of fear, death and uncertainty. They told us when to mask, when to stay home, when to immunize, when to booster.

Many of us have listened. But not at all. This is why we were here, preparing to celebrate another COVID-19 Christmas as another variant threatens and another wave looms, as the death toll in the United States reaches 800,000 and we let’s worry about what is more dangerous: infection or isolation.

Unlike COVID-19 Christmas # 1, when precautions were drastic and universal, today there are tools to help us stay safe: vaccines and easily accessible reminders and tests for the virus, better background information on who is at the most risk and why. Now, the precautions to be taken are as varied as our lives. Now it’s complicated.

Just ask the experts.

Dr Monica Gandhi has sparked controversy for adopting less stringent anti-COVID-19 measures.

(Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle of San Francisco)

Some, like Ferrer, received death threats for supporting strict early restrictions. Others, like Dr Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate head of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UC San Francisco, have sparked controversy for adopting anti-COVID measures. 19 less strict.

Either way, these are women and men whose actions are scrutinized as closely as their words in these tense and polarized times.

But their vacation plans have few common denominators. They are all vaxxed and boosted. Anyone they hope to spend time with is also vaccinated, if they are eligible. After that, their personal protections differ both big and small.

Ferrer follows three rules for staying alive during the winter of 2021-22, tips that form the backbone of his advice to everyone:

Get vaccinated and boosted. Get tested when you are going to be in high risk situations for you or those around you, or if you have been exposed to someone positive for COVID-19 or if you are showing symptoms yourself. Wear a mask when you are indoors in a public place or with people outside your home.

Ferrer is 65, which makes her more vulnerable to the virus. Her husband and many of her friends are also older. She recently switched to wearing KN95 masks, which offer more protection than fabric masks or blue, thin surgical numbers. She will not attend or host large parties during this normally festive season. She gets her supplies of test kits. She offers them to the guests.

Were, I think, in good shape to handle this winter vacation very differently from the last winter vacation, she said. But we all need to invest in taking these safety precautions. It doesn’t work if a lot of people just say I’m done. I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to do anything.

This is of course the problem. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 72.3% of the American population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. Which means that there are almost 92 million people who have not received any protection. In Los Angeles County, an estimated 2.2 million people aged 5 and over have not yet received a first dose, and 3.4 million still need a booster.

UC San Franciscos Gandhi has thought long and hard about whether to be recalled from the COVID-19 vaccine.

She is a founding member of White Coats for Global COVID Equity, an organization of healthcare providers, researchers and students in academic medical centers that advocates for low-income countries to have better access to life-saving vaccines. One of the concerns with boosters is that rich countries like the United States are pushing a third blow when so many people in poorer regions haven’t had one yet.

I wasn’t really going to get a boost, because of the global vaccine solidarity, Gandhi said. But my dad had an immunocompromised disease relatively recently. And that’s why I got boosted, so I could see it.

It has been several years since Gandhi and his family had a normal vacation period. In 2019, her husband died of cancer the day after Thanksgiving. In 2020, she and her two sons remained in the Bay Area. By themselves.

It was loneliness, she said. They didn’t do anything. Just … she stopped, nothing.

She was glued to her computer, waiting to see when she could be vaccinated. She wrote an op-ed describing an approach called harm reduction, which she endorses from personal experience: She has faced a vacation spent in grief and isolation.

Gandhi defines harm reduction as the attempt to mitigate the impacts of a pathogen while considering human needs. This is the opposite of California and the original directive from many counties that the only way to be safe was to stay home alone. It won over his friends and his enemies.

I have been on the side of harm reduction and human contact more than other infectious disease physicians right now, she said. I think that’s a fair thing to say. … I think about the isolation, the mental illness and the loneliness and how difficult it has been for people. We’ve come to that point where we need to tip the scales towards human contact.

So Gandhi got the callback. Her 11-year-old son received his first dose of the vaccine; her 13-year-old daughter is fully vaccinated. They will fly to Boston to join their fully vaccinated family. The youngest will take the middle seat where the ventilation of the plane is the best. They will wear regular surgical masks, not extra-protective N95s. They will only take a COVID-19 test if they show symptoms of the virus.

I would recommend that unvaccinated, symptomatic people who are vaccinated but have symptoms, cold-like symptoms, to take a rapid test, she said. But I’m really not convinced that asymptomatic and vaccinated people are a major source of the spread.

UCLA’s Shafir disagrees with Gandhis’ approach.

She is concerned about the Omicron variant. She believes that in addition to vaccination, it is essential that people maintain a social distance with others, wear masks and ensure good ventilation wherever they are. She had a Zoom call to friends before Thanksgiving to guide them in planning their own vacation.

It is entirely possible, she told them, if everyone is fully vaccinated and the test is negative, to safely congregate inside. Because a negative antigen test indicates that no one is infectious. At this moment.

No one comes into their house. They don’t enter anyone’s house. The only exception was Shafir’s mother, who visited her in April and October.

Before her mother boarded a plane to fly from Arizona to Los Angeles, Shafir asked her to self-quarantine for 10 days. She had to take a PCR test which takes longer to get results than an antigen test but is considered more accurate and has a negative result. During the flight, she had to wear two masks. And when she landed, she must have taken a rapid antigen test and tested negative.

Only then was she able to walk through her daughter’s door and wrap her arms around her grandson.

UC San Francisco’s Dr. Robert Wachter will spend Christmas caring for patients.

(UC San Francisco)

Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the UC San Francisco Department of Medicine, will observe Christmas the same way he did in 2020. And 2019. And many more years before. Hell would treat patients at UC San Francisco Medical Center. I am Jewish, he said. It’s not that important to me.

Thanksgiving, however, had a deep COVID-19 footprint. He flew to Florida to be with his family, wearing an N95 mask and keeping the vent above his seat open. He brought a quick test kit which he used when he woke up sniffling. He’s fully vaccinated and boosted, like everyone else at the holiday dinner who, he said, reduced the chance of contracting the virus by 95%.

Before Omicron, he said he started thinking and writing about our response to the pandemic. He acknowledged that a version of COVID will be with us forever. It comes and goes, but it will never go away completely.

Then it hit him: if he doesn’t do the things that bring him joy now, when he’s vaccinated and boosted and the world isn’t locked, he never will.

And, unless there are dramatic changes, this is no way to live.

