Greater Manchester’s latest coronavirus infection rate as UK cases surge





The latest data shows an increase in coronavirus infection rates in the seven boroughs of Greater Manchester.

According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, Trafford had the highest infection rate in the region, with an infection rate of 770.3 per 100,000 people in the week through December 13th.

The region with the lowest infection rate is Tameside, at 387.5 per 100,000 people.

Read more: What might Plan C look like as some parts of the UK announce strict Covid measures?

The overall infection rate in Greater Manchester is now 519.5 per 100,000 people, lower than the national average of 594.1.

In the week ending December 13, a total of 14,731 people across Greater Manchester tested positive for coronavirus.

The total weekly confirmed cases in the region increased by 2,565 compared to the previous week, meaning a 21% increase in the infection rate last week.

In both areas of Greater Manchester, infection rates are higher than the national average.

The UK today recorded more than 93,000 new daily cases of COVID-19.

Latest infection rate Hospital admission

In the week ending December 12, a total of 229 patients were admitted to Greater Manchester NHS Hospital with Covid-19. This is 13%, up 26% from the previous week.

On Tuesday, December 14, 35 mechanically ventilated (MV) beds at Greater Manchester NHS Hospital were filled with coronavirus patients. This is three fewer than a week ago.

This is the most recent hospital admissions data and figures from the NHS Trust are not updated daily.

dead

In the week ending December 13, a total of 34 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Greater Manchester within 28 days, one less than the previous week.

Cases reported in each of the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester

Tameside, which has the lowest rate of infection in the region, recorded 880 positive COVID-19 cases in the week ending December 13, 132 fewer than in the previous seven days.

Tameside’s coronavirus infection rate now stands at 387.5 per 100,000, a decrease of 13% per week.

Bury had 1226 positive tests last week, an increase of 295 from the previous week.

Bury’s weekly trend is up 32% and the latest infection rate is 642.9 cases per 100,000 people.

During the week ending December 13, Wigan’s cases fell 2%, and the infection rate is now 430.3 per 100,000 population.

Wigan reported 1423 positive COVID-19 cases in seven days, 24 fewer than the previous week.

Bolton is a trending area. The latest infection rate here is 401.0 per 100,000.

Bolton recorded 1156 cases, an increase of 21% to 1156, an increase of 198 from the previous week.

Rochdale confirmed a total of 1057 cases in the week ending December 13, 12 fewer than the previous week. That’s a 1% drop.

The most recent coronavirus infection rate in Rochdale currently stands at 472.6 cases per 100,000 people.

In Oldham, the number of cases rose 21% compared to last week, leaving the infection rate at 408.2 per 100,000 population.

In the week ending December 13, Oldham had 970 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 166 from the previous seven days.

Trafford had 1830 positive COVID-19 cases in the week ending December 13, an increase of 502 from the previous 7 days.

Trafford has the highest infection rate in the area. Trafford’s infection rate increased slightly from the previous day, with a weekly trend up 38%.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Stockport reached 1,664, an increase of 286 from the 7th.

Stockport’s latest infection rate was 565.6 cases per 100,000, up 21% per week.

In Salford, the recent infection rate rose 29% to 571.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days through December 13, a total of 1502 people in Salford had tested positive for Covid, 337 more than the week before.

The trend is that there were 3,023 positive COVID-19 cases in Manchester in the week ending December 13, an increase of 949 from the previous 7 days. This is a 46% increase from the previous week.

Manchester’s recent infection rate is 544.0 per 100,000 people, lower than the national average.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/greater-manchesters-latest-coronavirus-infection-22502267 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos