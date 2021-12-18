Covid: Boris Johnson ‘attends Downing Street party during first UK lockdown’





Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff at Downing Street Gardens during the first state lockdown in May last year.

According to The Guardian and The Independent, Boris Johnson attended the rally for 15 minutes after the COVID-19 press conference on May 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Department said it will be contacting two people who attended a meeting hosted by the London Mayor Sean Baileys campaign at Conservative Party headquarters in London on 14 December 2020 regarding alleged violations of coronavirus rules.

Bailey apologized generously for the incident and resigned as chairman of the London Parliament Police and Crime Commission after photos of the incident were published in the Daily Mirror.

READ MORE: Tory Owen Paterson’s ‘Speech Scandal’ seat lost to Lib-Dems with bruises to PM

In response to the prime minister’s recent allegations, Downing Street said Johnson had brief meetings with then Health Minister Matt Hancock and his team in a garden that had been used for business meetings regularly during the summer.

About 20 employees drank wine and spirits and ate pizza after a press conference where Hancock told the British public to stay home as much as possible, The Guardian and Independence sources said. Others outside of the family in outdoor public places as long as they maintain a two-meter distance.

The prime minister reportedly told an aide that he deserved a drink in return for defeating the coronavirus.

There were no hints that Johnson or Hancock had been drinking or stayed up late, but some aides said they continued to drink into the evening.

A No 10 spokesperson said: During the summer, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings.

After the press conference on May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including a brief break with the then Health and Management Secretary and his team in the garden.

The prime minister went home a little after 7 p.m.

A small number of staff needed to do the job remained in Downing Street Gardens for parts of the afternoon and evening.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Tory accused of Covid inside Christmas party

The day after the incident, Hannah Brady, spokeswoman for the survivors of a Covid-19 for Justice whose father died of the virus, said the report made her ill.

She said she had met the prime minister a few months later when she showed her a picture of her father in the hospital taken on the day of the reported meeting.

The prime minister looked me in the eye and said I had done everything I could to protect my father. It’s disgusting, she said.

In response to the report, SNP’s newly-elected Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, repeatedly called for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

“We face another challenging moment in this pandemic, but it is once again the Prime Minister’s actions in power that risk undermining our efforts to deal with the crisis,” he said.

“When people across the UK followed the rules to save people’s lives and to protect the NHS, the Conservatives broke the rules and partyed.

“When we clapped for caregivers and NHS staff, the Conservatives clashed with glasses of champagne.

“There is no doubt that the reported Downing Street party was not unusual or voluntary, but rather had recurring crimes. A culture of rule-breaking dominates this corrupt Conservative government.

“The SNP has made it clear that Prime Minister Lee has lost all his powers and that he is finally obliged to do the right thing and resign.”

The May 15 allegations are the latest in a series of allegations about events that took place in Westminster while restrictions on social contact were in effect.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is investigating suspected gatherings at Downing Street and the Department of Education in November and December.

Scotland Yard said it will not begin an investigation into these allegations unless new evidence emerges that the case expects to hand over data relating to potentially criminal behavior.

Regarding the Bailey campaign event, however, Met said he was aware of the meeting at an address on Matthew Parker Street, where the Conservative Party Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) is located.

Police said in a statement that they would be in contact with two people present in connection with alleged violations of health protection (coronavirus, restrictions) regulations.

The Department of Transport (DfT) further apologized after the Daily Mirror reported that on 16 December 2020, the day London went into Tier 3 lockdown, senior officials were drinking and dancing at a party at their headquarters.

The DfT claimed the gathering was a modest social-distancing gathering, and Transport Minister Grant Sapps was not involved.

However, the spokesperson said: “After work on December 16, fewer than a dozen employees working in the office were gathered in a spacious open office where they consumed food and beverages while socially distancing.”

We recognize the inappropriateness and apologize for any misjudgment.

The matter has been referred to the cabinet minister, a source close to Chefs said.

Sources said Shapps was deeply dissatisfied with this behavior. He said he was unaware of this, did not tolerate it in any way, and that the behavior of the staff involved did not meet the standards he would naturally expect in his private office.

Grant understands the anger that such episodes inspire those who broke up with loved ones during lockdown. He knows because last Christmas he was unable to visit his father who was seriously ill due to the coronavirus.

On the day of this unapproved gathering, he was in his constituency and focused on the welfare of his father and mother.

