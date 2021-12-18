US Olympic Short Track Speed ​​Skating Trials Preview, Broadcast Schedule





The US Olympic Short Track Speed ​​Skating Trials will produce seven Olympians, live on NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com Peacock this weekend at the Utah Olympic Oval outside of Salt Lake City.

The United States qualified for five women and two men at the Beijing Winter Games.

The women and men will each compete in the three individual Olympic distances (500m, 1000m, 1500m) twice from Friday to Sunday. The combined results will determine the Olympic team.

The top-ranked woman in each distance is guaranteed a spot, unless an injury petition is successful. After that it is based on the results and rankings of the individual events and the combined distances.

The American women outscored the men in the last World Cup season, qualifying a relay team for the Olympics for the first time since 2010 (the last time the United States won a medal in the women’s short track, whatever the event).

Kristen Santos stood out, achieving three podiums, including the first individual victory for an American since 2012. The 27-year-old is ranked second in the world in the 1000m and fourth in the 1500m.

Santos finished fourth overall at the 2018 Olympic Trials, where three women were on the squad. A month before those trials, she had to undergo surgery after another skater’s blade sliced ​​off her hand and wrist at a World Cup.

Maame Biney is the only woman in the trials field with Olympic experience. Born in Ghana, Biney moved to the United States at the age of 5 and was raised in Reston, Virginia by a single father, Kweku. In 2018, she made the Olympic team at age 17, becoming the first black woman to compete for the United States in the Olympic short track.

Biney is favorite to make the squad again after qualifying for the national team for the World Cups last fall. She placed 21st in the world in her best event, the 500m.

The United States will have its smallest contingent of male Olympic short track skaters since the sporting event began in 1992. They failed to qualify a relay team for the Olympics for the first time since 1992.

No man in the field of trials has competed in the Olympics. Former medalists JR Celski retired in 2018 and John-Henry Kruegers moved to Hungary.

Enter Ryan Pivirotto. He made the 2018 Olympic team in fifth and final place, strictly in the relay group. But since the relay is made up of four men, there was always a chance that he would not be selected to compete in the Olympics. That ended up being the case as the United States went with their first four in the preliminary heats and the consolation final in South Korea.

Pivirotto, 26, is the second American behind Brandon Kim. Kim, 20, who was accepted to Stanford, ranks 29th in the world rankings.

