Palantir will rebalance all UK data processing in the US prior to a regulatory tsunami.





Data analytics firm Palantir, best known for its ties to the defense and national security community, plans to shift its entire UK data processing operations from the US, ahead of what experts call a global “regulatory tsunami” affecting data flows across borders. . .

By the end of 2022, Palantir will provide UK customers, including NHS England, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defense, the option to move all data processing into the UK. Hacking and data breaches. The EU, which works with public sector clients such as German police, offers the same options.

Palantir’s move comes with escalating geopolitical tensions between the West, including China, Russia, the US and the EU, and a new regulatory regime that is putting pressure on businesses to Balkanise their data operations. New laws governing cross-border data flows will affect all businesses that operate using the Internet, some estimates from risk management consulting firm Leviathan Security Group claim that it could increase businesses’ computing costs by up to 60% do.

A patchwork of new national regulations on data use in India, Japan, Korea, Australia and the EU is emerging, including the EU’s general data protection regulations and the cross-border privacy rules for the Asia Pacific region. Serving citizens regardless of location.

Denver-based Palantir, which employs over 600 people in the UK, processes sensitive health and national security data for UK public authorities. Currently, we already offer the option to host your data within the UK, but all metadata, such as information related to cybersecurity and software usage, is processed in the US.

We want to make the UK completely autonomous from a regulatory and geopolitical point of view.

Louis Mosley, who heads Palantir in the UK, said, “We want to make the UK completely autonomous from a regulatory and geopolitical point of view. As tensions escalate, disruption of access can be very confusing and we want to assure our UK customers that there will be no reduced service levels or compromises on security.”

Palantir will be one of the first US software companies to take this step. In May of this year, Microsoft announced a similar move for the EU market, known as the EU data border, which will take effect next year.

“We believe more regulation is coming, not just in the tech sector … but also to show how all businesses are using their data responsibly and respectfully and not engaging in data abuse.

“Not all of these laws will be the same. What Korea, Japan and India are currently pursuing will be different from Australia, the US, or Europe. Businesses need to understand the upcoming regulatory tsunami.”

Palantir also said it is responding to a key customer need to include data processing within the boundaries in which they operate.

suggestion

“We see great aspirations among countries to secure their supply chains, both at the physical infrastructure level and at the software level,” Mosley said. “We believe this trend will continue and potentially accelerate.”

Palantir also said it plans to hire 250 new UK employees and open a Northern England office in 2022.

Ian Levy, technology director at the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center, says businesses must change the way they do business to maintain trust.

“Countries will begin to take more drastic measures to protect supply chains and ensure sovereignty. . . The technology stack insulates from the actions of others and reinforces national values,” Levy wrote in a Wired editorial. “We will see. . . Supply chains and infrastructure redesigned for these new realities.”

This article has been modified since publication to change Palantir’s headquarters from Detroit to Denver.

