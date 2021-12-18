State shows us how to end US dependence on highways





Photo: Michael Ciaglo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the last Colorado Transportation Commission meeting of the year, sitting in a room in front of a range of richly wrapped Christmas presents, President Kathy Hall introduced the final motion as the greatest thing this commission has ever been invited to do. After a brief and heated discussion, 10 of the 11 commissioners in attendance had approved a new rule requiring the state Department of Transportation to spend its dollars on projects proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CDOT should be applauded for taking this big step, said Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG, one of the state’s largest environmental groups. Its absolutely critical in a state where transportation is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, including ozone pollution. As money from a trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill begins to siphon off state transportation departments, now is also a good time, as Colorado could serve as a model for how the country is all. entire population could begin to wean themselves from half a century of freeway expansion. addiction. In this state, at least, every new transport project will now need to be accompanied by a detailed model showing exactly how emissions will be reduced.

If they don’t meet the target, they need to develop a mitigation plan, says Martha Roskowski, a Boulder-based transportation strategist, which could mean moving away from cars by adding bike lanes or improving service. of public transport. The rule is a good step forward, she agrees, although it does require more work to ensure that the benefits reach communities devastated by the construction of previous highways, and although it will not necessarily eliminate focused projects. on driving, the CDOT still has several road widening projects in its ten annual plan, it will certainly deprioritize the larger ones. I don’t think I see them canceling highway projects, says Roskowski, but I do think I see them push back. The rule could also lead the state to be very creative in the use of highway financing. For example, CDOT operates the popular and successful Bustang system, which provides intercity bus service to tourist and leisure destinations, providing traffic relief along congested roads like the I-70 corridor that connects Denver to ski areas. local. This program, and others like it, could be expanded under this new policy.

And Colorado’s historic greenhouse gas reduction rule goes 10-1!

CDOT Commissioner Kathy Hall calls it “the greatest thing this committee has ever been asked to do.

Some minor wording changes have been introduced. But it passes! pic.twitter.com/hlEg85uUTK

– Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 16, 2021

The vote comes at an extremely difficult time for transportation policy, with news this week that the Build Back Better Act, and all of its climate mitigation provisions, could be delayed or gutted even more just when a huge infrastructure bill has given states an unprecedented amount. money for roads. This week, the Federal Highway Administration announced that $ 52.5 billion will go to highway financing in 2022 alone, 20% more than the states received this year. (Envi directly in more lanes, more kilometers, more emissions.

A big difference in Colorado, says Darryl Young, director of the sustainable cities program at the Summit Foundation, is CDOT’s executive director, Shoshana Lew, the rare state transportation leader who knows that expanding road infrastructure is untenable. If we had 50 Shoshana Lews, we’d be in a much better place in the United States, he says. You can’t work on the climate without looking at how you reduce the amount of driving and not the end of driving, because there are a lot of places where driving is needed. But how do you reduce the number of places you have to go by car, whether on foot, by bike or by public transport? You can’t do this by simply electrifying everything. And every extra mile of highway is guaranteed to induce more driving, more cars, more pollution and more traffic, despite ongoing proclamations from state transportation departments to the contrary, says Carter Rubin, sustainable transport expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council. , who collaborated with the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Institute on a calculator that will be used to quantify the impact of proposed road projects. In addition to reducing emissions, Colorado’s rule will begin to correct the historic imbalance in infrastructure investment that has favored driving above all else, Rubin says. You can get anywhere in the state by car, but if you choose other means, you have limited access to jobs, opportunities, and nature because we haven’t invested in those modes.

In Colorado, this change may also mean that funds may be diverted from expanding freeways to transforming arterial roads. Extra-large streets in towns and villages are, in some cases, just as dangerous, polluting and dividing as highways, Katz says. The same guidelines that were used to design highways to move cars and trucks quickly are used for these main streets. They are dangerous for pedestrians, not very conducive to public transport and cycling, and are often part of the network at high risk of injury. Colorado is already a step ahead in this area as well, with its Safer Main Streets initiative, which has allocated freeway money to make small town business districts safer and more enjoyable. Sometimes that means quite basic improvements, like adding sidewalks that roads didn’t have when they were built.

By adopting this rule, Colorado is one step ahead of the more progressive states when it comes to transit and climate. California, often praised for its climate action, is now lagging far behind in implementation; a new report released this week estimates that it is unlikely to meet its 2050 greenhouse gas reduction targets until 2111. Just a few weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom excitedly announced that the extension from Highway 15 to Las Vegas would help fight congestion. (Spoiler: It doesn’t.) Massachusetts also has promising greenhouse gas reduction efforts that are expected to be boosted by the recent election of Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, who introduced land reform. transport. But that’s only three states out of 50. Almost everywhere else, its highways, highways, highways.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to his credit, has called the expansion of freeways, and in particular its destruction of urban neighborhoods, as particularly harmful. Yesterday, a note from its highways department gently urged states to consider repairing existing ones before building new ones, and analysis of the infrastructure bill released yesterday shows that a first solution mindset could by itself bend the curve of greenhouse gas reductions enough to change the country’s transportation. destiny. Under Buttigiegs’ leadership, the federal government even intervened at the state level, freezing projects like the planned expansion of I-45 in Houston that would wipe out several low-income communities. This week, the US DOT announced that additional funds will be released in 2022 to reconnect up to 20 communities by removing portions of highways. Getting rid of them could repair some of the damage done to these neighborhoods. But we also need to stop building highways in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curbed.com/2021/12/colorado-department-transportation-highways-funding-emissions-climate.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos