Omicron, Delta, Alpha: How Britain Became Early Flags for Dangerous Variant of COVID-19





During the pandemic, the UK was sometimes an early indicator of the risks posed by new strains to other countries.

In mid-January 2021 on either side of the site where the alpha variant was first discovered, it caused more than 50,000 deaths and changed the course of the epidemic.

Then the battle with the highly contagious strain of Delta in England was an early signal that the strain was spreading rapidly to other countries.

Now, Omicron is already moving rapidly across the UK, setting new records beyond the UK’s highest epidemic level.

Another new infection record was set on Friday and an additional 93,045 people tested positive, bringing the weekly total to 477,229, an increase of 38.6% over the previous seven days.

In the UK, cases are increasing faster in London than elsewhere. And scientists are paying attention.

“All over the world, [people] We can draw from our experience,” Simon Clarket, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, told ABC.

“However, infections, mortality rates, underlying health conditions, and general population health among different countries all have an impact on disease progression and severity. [virus].”

So, how did the UK become a risk zone for the spread of the COVID-19 strain? Here are some explanations.

Early Success Stories

Following a successful vaccination earlier this year, there has been a positive response in the UK.

Scientists tracking the epidemic are finding increasingly compelling evidence that programs are breaking the link between COVID-19 cases and deaths.

It looked like the UK had a chance to get the virus under control. But then it was open.

The UK became one of the first regions in Western Europe to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions on July 19.

The UK recorded 78,610 new infections on Wednesday, 16% higher than the previous record set in January (AP: Alberto Pezzali).

Freedom Day marked the end of mask wearing and social distancing requirements. Shops, museums, theme parks, bars, nightclubs and pubs are all open.

However, prominent scientists and government advisers around the world have expressed their doubts.

More than 1,200 scientists supported a letter to the Lancet Medical Journal, calling the plan “dangerous and premature.”

In a virtual meeting at the time, Professor Christina Pagel warned that a new strain of COVID-19 could emerge.

“A mutation that can better infect vaccinated people has great selection benefits and can spread,” warns University College London’s Clinical Operational Research Unit director.

A few months later, Omicron arrived at the doorsteps of England.

gateway to the world

Being an island has been a clear advantage for other countries during the pandemic, but the UK has proven to be an exception. First of all, one factor helps explain why.

“It is global. [travel] There’s a lot of people going in and out of the hub,” Dr Clarketold told ABC.

“We are also very dependent on continental European imports and exports. So we may be an island, but we are a bit of a hub for the world. There is always a lot of people coming in or just passing by in this country.”

While its status as a global travel hub helps to some extent to explain the UK’s previous experience with the COVID-19 strain, scientists have provided a different explanation.

People cross the Westminster Bridge during the COVID-19 outbreak in London, UK on December 15, 2021. (Reuters: Henry Nicholls)

One factor may be reduced immunity from the initial primary vaccination, according to Vinod Balasubramaniam, a virologist at Monash University in Malaysia.

Professor Tony Blakely, professor of epidemiology at the University of Melbourne, agrees with the theory that the UK’s current Omicron experience may be due to its population choosing AstraZeneca as their primary vaccination course.

“It is very likely. [the UK is]going through right now [with Omicron] It will be a pioneer in what is happening in other countries,” he told ABC.

“Countries that have used AstraZeneca in particular are [it’s] It is less effective than mRNA vaccines in preventing omicron infections.”

However, a study from the University of Edinburgh found that two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine were still 90% and 91% effective in preventing deaths from the delta strain.

An analysis by Discovery Health, a South African health insurance company, found that the Pfizer vaccine was less effective at preventing omycelain infection, but still provided 70% protection against hospitalization.

As the UK enters winter, scientists say other factors are also contributing to the increasing number of omicron cases.

The dangers lurking in indoor gatherings

As temperatures drop across the UK, more people are flocking indoors, making it the perfect breeding ground for COVID-19 to spread undetected.

“People moving inside will provide a greater chance for the virus to spread. [outside]’ said Dr. Clark.

“In the UK, there’s less exposure to sunlight and UV light, so it’s all the virus likes, so it can spread more and survive on surfaces and hang in the air.”

The spread of Omicron in the UK has urged people to review their Christmas party plans and work from home. (AP:Alberto Pezzali)

This is how the alpha variant made its way through England and then quickly through delta last year.

And as the UK shifts to a model of personal responsibility when it comes to public health measures, it is very likely that the strain will spread due to people not following proper masking, social distancing or proper hand hygiene.

Balasubramaniam told ABC, “Some of the spread may come from human behavior, for example, where more groups come together under loose restrictions.”

“Because the UK is one of the first countries in the world to launch a vaccination campaign, it must be remembered that it may have provided a false sense of safety to ease strict public health measures, especially at social gatherings in public places.”

Together, this created the perfect environment for Omicron to thrive.

“We are seeing an overall effect by removing restrictions earlier. [and a] Combination of inadequate compliance with public health measures, weakening of immunity from vaccines and inequality of vaccines [a] Variant-specific spikes increase in cases,” said Balasubramaniam.

From a handful of unsuspecting international travelers, Omicron has now spread rapidly across the UK, heralding other countries’ experiences in the months to come.

two plagues at once

Professor Chris Whitty described the current situation in the UK as two epidemics.

The UK continues to wrestle with the older delta strains that are still causing high numbers of infections, with the omicron strains growing rapidly across the UK.

Now the UK is competing for both strains, and the government hopes to get a third dose of all eligible adults by the end of this month.

“The virus circulates through society and infects a huge number of people,” Clark said.

“But the protection they receive will always be a week or so behind the number of vaccinations.”

Mask mandatory in some indoor locations and COVID-19 passports has also been re-introduced, and people have been asked to work from home where possible.

According to Dr. Clarke, these measures are considered much lighter than might be expected given the current situation in the UK.

The UK went into lockdown in January when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit a record high. By comparison, the UK is now mostly open.

“How curious [the restrictions have] It was introduced not to hit people with more restrictions at once, but to prepare for what lies ahead,” said Dr. Clark.

Even with more restrictions, experts say there are lessons to be learned from Britain’s early experiences with Omicron.

“We must not forget that we already have ‘weapon’ masks and that social distancing reduces the risk of infection,” Balasubramaniam said.

“Therefore, slowing the spread of the virus by adhering to conventional hygiene and accelerating the vaccination process, which should include booster immunizations at all ages, should be our primary goal.”

