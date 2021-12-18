With Omicron, US testing capacity faces intense pressure





WASHINGTON The country’s coronavirus testing capacity, already strained to meet demand, faces enormous new pressure, with long queues for vacationers, overworked labs struggling to keep up and rapid at-home diagnostics flying off drugstore shelves as the Omicron variant fuels a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases.

Two years after the start of the pandemic, the growing desire for testing in the face of limited supply threatens to thwart President Bidens’ response, but this is not a new problem. The United States has failed testing since the start of the pandemic, experts say, and matching supply with demand has been a persistent challenge for the Trump and Biden administrations.

Mr Biden took office promising to make testing for the virus cheap and easily accessible, and there have been some improvements since taking the oath. Lab tests are now more plentiful and more than a dozen home tests are available, up to zero in January. The Food and Drug Administration has sped up its approval process, and the supply of home testing has increased steadily since August; last month it was expected to double by March.

But the United States remains far from Europe, where more than three dozen types of home tests are available for as little as $ 1 to $ 2 per test. Americans can pay up to $ 25 for a box of two, and Mr Bidens expects insurers to reimburse those purchases to take effect only in mid-January at the earliest.

In Miami, cars lined up bumper-to-bumper this week at a drive-thru test site. In Providence, RI, there were no testing appointments available at a local CVS; those looking to be tested were advised to purchase over-the-counter home tests.

In Brooklyn, people lined up for two hours on Thursday to be tested at a Park Slope medical clinic. New York State, one of the pandemic’s earliest epicenters, recorded 21,027 positive coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number reported in a single day during the entire pandemic.

Across the country, online and physical retailers are struggling to keep over-the-counter tests in stock. Walmart was selling Abbotts’ rapid antigen test online on Friday, but many stores in Washington, DC and its suburbs of Maryland and Virginia were sold out. In Houston, local Walgreens pharmacist Hanh Ho said home test shipments arrive every Wednesday and sell out the same day.

They’re a hot item, Mr. Ho said. A guy walked in and took them all.

Part of the difference between the United States and Europe is rooted in their different healthcare systems, but also stems from a crucial decision the Biden administration made months ago: not to subsidize blood tests. the same way it subsidizes vaccines. Some Western countries decided early on to shoulder much, if not all, of the costs of testing, securing demand and, some say, lowering prices through purchase agreements with major manufacturers.

The White House Biden only recently, in back-to-back announcements in September and October, pledged to spend a total of $ 3 billion to purchase tests. More than half was spent on over-the-counter tests, senior administration officials said.

It has been a dreadful situation since day one of the pandemic, and I would say it’s still sloppy, said Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. We should have a wide range of rapid tests available for free, like in Britain, Israel and some other countries, he added.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden announced that home tests would be reimbursed by insurers for the 150 million Americans who have private insurance, and that the administration would distribute 25 million more tests to health centers. community and rural clinics, which tend to treat low-income patients.

But the announcement sparked immediate complaints from public health experts, including Dr Topol, who objected to people going through the reimbursement claim process. Dr Topol said the idea that consumers would routinely face such costs in the hope of reimbursement was a mistake.

White House officials say they are working to further expand home test production, which in turn would create competition in the market and, presumably, lower costs. Demand is only expected to increase after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday approved a new approach to allow children exposed to the coronavirus to stay in school, testing at least twice in a week, at instead of forcing them to quarantine.

We continue to do all we can to keep increasing that supply, Carole Johnson, the testing coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Response Team, said on Friday.

Update

Dec. 5:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET

The testing surge received a boost on Friday when a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden administration’s rule requiring many companies to require their workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to undergo weekly tests.

During any infectious disease outbreak, there are two main reasons to use testing, according to experts: to determine if someone is infected and to protect others from infection. To diagnose Covid, doctors typically rely on the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for very sensitive tests that are done in the lab.

But with the rapid spread of Omicron, experts predict an increase in demand for rapid antigen testing, the rapid over-the-counter version, which many people use for peace of mind.

During a White House briefing on Friday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky advised people to take a test and make sure you are negative before mixing and meeting in different households during the holidays, for more comfort.

Solace is what Stan Smith, 67, was looking for at a busy test site in Orlando, Florida on Friday. He said he had no symptoms and was vaccinated, but had already waited almost 90 minutes for a test.

We have to look out for each other, he said. I don’t know if I’m going to be around someone who could infect me, but I don’t want to be that person either. Christmas is only a week away.

Mara Aspinall, an Arizona State University biomedical diagnostics expert who tracks testing capacity, predicted that in January the United States will produce a total of 613 million coronavirus tests, including 243 million rapid tests for the coronavirus. ‘antigen, those sold over the counter.

Key facts to know about the coronavirus pandemic Map 1 of 4

Pfizer vaccine in young children. The company said that a low dose of its coronavirus vaccine has failed to produce an adequate immune response in children 2 to 5 years old in ongoing clinical trials. The setback threatens to keep the vaccine in young children longer than many had hoped.

The United States exceeds 800,000 deaths. Last week, Covid deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000, the highest number known of any country. About 75 percent of these deaths involved people 65 years of age or older. One in 100 elderly Americans has died from the virus.

If Omicron continues to spread as fast as it looks, it will be very difficult to perform a reasonable number of tests, especially prophylactic tests before collection, she said, and that is a huge concern. .

Test makers report that demand is booming even for the most expensive tests.

Detect executives recently received FDA clearance to market a new type of home molecular test, which its developers say is as sensitive but not as expensive as PCR tests, generally considered the gold standard. to detect coronavirus infections. Their work was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The price is steep: $ 49 per test, plus $ 39 for a reusable hub, which is used for testing. But when Detect started selling the tests online this week, demand was so high that company officials said they would more than likely start cutting back on the number of test kits a person can order from. four to two.

We haven’t done any advertising of any kind, company CEO Hugo Barra said in an interview on Friday. He said the company intends to increase production so that the cost of testing goes down.

Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who advised Mr Biden during his transition, said the administration would just have to buy over-the-counter tests and distribute them to pharmacies, where they could be sold cheaply. or even given.

If you had a centralized government purchasing, you could drive down the prices, which is very important, he said.

For now, the high cost of home testing is a huge obstacle; in some states, including Massachusetts and Colorado, authorities distribute them free of charge. Still, some consumers have expressed unease with home tests, fearing they may not be as reliable as PCR tests.

I’d be more comfortable leaving that to the professionals rather than myself, said Fortune Maduba, 23, a grocery store worker in Houston who was preparing to travel to Nigeria.

On Friday in Providence, Silvi Goldstein, 28 and a graduate student at the University of Rhode Island, was waiting to be tested at a state-run site outside the Rhode Island Convention Center. Staff at the testing site said the labs were overwhelmed and Ms Goldstein said she expected to wait 72 hours for her results three times longer than she had to wait during the summer .

I considered home testing to be expensive, Ms. Goldstein said.

According to a report released this month by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, the United States has both the highest per capita testing rate in the world and the worst outbreak of Covid-19. The more severe the outbreak, the more testing is needed, the center said, but experts disagree on the rate of testing sufficient.

The rate of testing varies widely from state to state, and not always in tandem with the threat of the coronavirus. For example, Massachusetts’ test rate is about three times that of Michigan, even though Michigan’s rate of positive tests is three times that of Massachusetts. Demand for testing fell in many places after vaccination became widely available.

We got it going and then everyone kind of relaxed because of the vaccine and said: We’re not really going to need that stuff, Dr Emanuel said. And the problem is, that’s not true.

Reporting was provided by Maria Jimenez Moya of Houston, Ben Berke of Providence, RI, Eric Adelson of Orlando, Fla., And Grace Gorenflo of Seattle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/17/us/politics/us-covid-tests-omicron.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos