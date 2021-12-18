It’s a hard time: Omicron slows down plans to return to power in the United States | US News





Large U.S. companies are now withdrawing plans to return to work in person in light of the rapid spread of Omicron variants across America.

Employers who plan to recall remote workers to the office in the New Year are now suspending such efforts, and they are reluctant to set new return dates only to push them back once again amid persistent uncertainty and risk. of the pandemic.

The pandemic is also bringing about changes in the way employees in-person work, with a new impetus for strikes and organizing in several industries where workers have often faced long hours and unsafe conditions.

Alphabets Google, Meta, Apple, Uber, Lyft, Ford, DoorDash, DocuSign and Fidelity are among the companies that have delayed their return to the office.

This is justified, given the slight increase we’ve seen in cases, said Bradford Bell, director of the Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies at Cornell Universitys ILR School. The delays also depend on the location of the offices, he said. They look at it a lot on a site-by-site basis.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees in a note on Wednesday that the partial return to the offices, scheduled for Feb. 1, has now been pushed back to a date yet to be determined, after several other delays in the past two. years. Cook offered employees a $ 1,000 bonus to help them improve their home offices.

Apple offices remain open and employees will always go to work in countries with lower Covid rates, he said. But he specifically highlighted the global increase in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant as a cause for concern.

Google and Uber were among the first to announce indefinite delays in early December after expecting returns in early January. Google planned to fully reopen its offices no later than January 10, but has now extended that deadline indefinitely, although offices in several locations have already reopened.

Meta planned to open in early 2022, but now allows workers to return until June. Janelle Gale, the company’s vice president of human resources, said some aren’t quite ready to return.

In contrast, Twitter went completely distant forever in October.

Lyfts offices will open in February, but workers can stay away for the entire next year, one of the longest delayed returns, in part because of concerns about Omicron and other variations that could emerge.

Fidelity Investments announced on Monday that it was suspending its plans to return to work. DocuSign has delayed its fourth comeback attempt.

DoorDashs employees were returning to the office in 2022 in a hybrid approach, but now the company is waiting to see what the new plan should be.

Ford was planning to return with a hybrid work model for employees working at head office in January, but that is now slated for March.

Notably, Ford hourly workers returned to work in person in May 2020. And concert workers at Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and elsewhere have continued to work during the pandemic, despite frequent feelings of insecurity at work.

About half of full-time workers surveyed in the United States said their work could be done remotely, according to a Gallup poll. And nearly a third of workers said they never wanted to work in the office; the majority wanted a hybrid model.

In September, 45% of full-time employees worked remotely some or all of the time, with nine in 10 remote workers wanting to continue doing so, according to a Gallup poll.

A third of employees who could work remotely do so, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson, a global consulting firm. This number is expected to decrease in 2022, before the advent of Omicron.

One of the challenges for businesses is trying to build momentum in terms of getting people back to the office, Bell said. Companies fear that if they open their offices before employees are ready, the momentum will stop and they fear forcing anyone to come back with office mandates. So they’re waiting for the right time to really get there, Bell said.

The pandemic could bring lasting changes in the way we work for those with jobs that can be done remotely.

It’s certainly a real problem for those who can’t work remotely, Bell said. I think that’s why we’ve seen a slight increase in strikes and stuff over the past few months where people don’t necessarily want a level playing field but want their sacrifices recognized by their employers.

In-person employees should continue to have support for working safely, including masking, distancing and vaccination warrants.

All of those things matter, Bell said.

The United States is experiencing record unemployment even as cases rise.

It’s a tough time, and it’s a time when I think the power dynamics have really changed, with the Great Resignation and labor shortages, Bell said. It put work in the driver’s seat, with movements like the first Starbuck union, in Buffalo, New York, he said.

Employees realize that they have the upper hand to some extent and can therefore really start to bring these issues to the fore.

