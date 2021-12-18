Downing Street Party Investigation UK Senior Official Attends Improvised Christmas Drinks – POLITICO





Multiple Whitehall officials in London said the UK’s most senior civil servant apparently broke COVID rules last year by attending an impromptu Christmas drink gathering at a government office.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to investigate whether a series of Christmas parties at the end of 2020 violated coronavirus restrictions, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case shared drinks with groups of 15 to 20 people in offices and waiting rooms. In mid-December 2020, 70 outside Whitehall, two officials told POLITICO and The Independent.

A third official who was not present said that he was asked, “Did you drink in the waiting room as the event was discussed next week?”

In response to a series of questions about the officials’ accounts, the cabinet said in a brief statement that “these allegations are completely untrue.”

At the time, London was on Tier 2 restrictions, meaning that people were told not to hang out indoors and to work from home as much as possible.

Several bottles of wine and prosecco were spilled into the office and the waiting room of the cabinet secretary’s office, two officials said. Case fought over a glass as he greeted employees, including officials from other departments, gathered for a “final” drink organized by WhatsApp.

The case was described as drinking with colleagues both inside and outside of a meeting. Crisps were also served and there were Christmas decorations on the table, one of which was recalled. The same official said it’s quite common for officials to drink at their desks during this period, but gathering in Case’s office is a riot, including members of his team and other departments.

In interviews with POLITICO and The Independent, Whitehall employees questioned whether Darren Tierney, director of cases, etiquette and ethics, could lead an investigation into the Downing Street Party.

One person said: It would be better for officials to bring someone from outside. [to investigate] especially when other parties are involved [special advisers] Temporary civil servant. Another said it was a joke that they were leading the investigation.

Tierney is said to have never been to a drinking party, but it is said that she knew that this had happened.

Boris Johnson faces ongoing questions about the employee Christmas party since December 18, 2020, when The Mirror reported that officials were drinking wine and exchanging gifts via Secret Santa. The prime minister announced last week that the case had taken over the investigation of the claim. The investigation has since expanded to include other gatherings suspected to have taken place on November 27 and December 10.

Prime Minister Johnson also apologized generously for a video clip released by ITV News that showed staff in the Prime Minister’s Office joking around the celebration. Johnson’s former spokesman, Allegra Stratton, resigned after seeing the video. She said she would regret it for the rest of her life.

The prime minister said last week he had asked the cabinet minister to check all the facts and report them as soon as possible. The results were widely expected this week. Johnson promised: Violation of these rules will, of course, result in disciplinary action against everyone involved.

Johnson is going through one of the toughest weeks since becoming prime minister, and overnight his party saw the Conservatives lose in the nearly 200-year by-election. Earlier this week, Johnson suffered the biggest uprising in the House of Representatives to date over new COVID restrictions, many insiders said his credibility was severely damaged.

The talk of the Christmas party continues on Tuesday, as Mirror posted new details about the Prime Minister’s Zoom quiz and images of a separate party hosted by former London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters. The Independent reported on Thursday that the prime minister was drinking with officials on Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

Case became the youngest UK top civil servant to be hired after helping determine the UK’s response to the UK’s COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020.

He previously served as Secretary-General of the now-defunct EU Exit Department, participated in Irish border negotiations under Theresa May, served as personal secretary to the Duke of Cambridge, advised David Cameron and directed the intelligence service’s strategy. Agency GCHQ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-simon-case-downing-street-london/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos