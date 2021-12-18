All new covid rules for UK and what could be next for UK





Rules and regulations changed again across the UK as Omicron covid strains increased.

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” as Britain expects a “tsunami” as the virus swept the country and urged all eligible adults to take stimulus measures as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister held a press conference on 8 December and said that it is “proportional and responsible” to move the UK to Plan B action as the novel coronavirus’s new variable, Omicron, rises.

Wales, Scotland and Ireland have all changed and set their own rules and they differ from country to country. Some countries have more “locked” items than others.

We look at where the rules are and what they mean for England.

UK

A number of changes have been made to the UK since the Prime Minister’s announcement last week, including working from home where possible, wearing face coverings in more places like theaters and urging people to support themselves as soon as possible.

Later, at a press conference on Downing Street, Professor Whitty told the public:

He urged them to prioritize events and celebrations that are “really important to them.”

Although nightclubs and events are not closed during Christmas, the government still urges people to act with caution, as Johnson said. Are you vulnerable? Will you meet a lot of people you’ve never met before? – Take the test.”

Some venues and events, such as nightclubs, are now legally required by law for visitors 18 years of age or older to confirm their coronavirus status and have been vaccinated (currently 2 doses), proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or a waiver. .

Face coverings are compulsory in theatres, most indoor public places, including movie theaters, on public transport, and in places such as shops and hairdressers. Masks are not required in pubs, restaurants, or other impractical places such as gyms.

Quarantine rules have also changed, as anyone who has had contact with a COVID-19-positive patient and has been vaccinated will now have to undergo a lateral flow test for 7 days.

However, anyone who has symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 should still self-isolate.

With a variety of changes happening across the UK, there may be additional changes in the UK as well.

Wales

The Welsh government said it will now review its Covid rules every week and will meet twice on Thursday to decide how to handle the new strain amid warnings of a growing number of cases in the UK.

They decided that stricter new restrictions should be introduced to include additional measures to protect customers and employees, such as one-way systems and physical barriers for anyone who can work from home.

People should undergo a lateral flow test before they leave home and interact with others, for example when shopping or visiting others.

They are also now being asked to wear masks in bars and restaurants when not eating or drinking.

Wales has also announced that nightclubs will be closed from 27 December to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

But before that, people are advised to take 5 steps for a “safer Christmas.”

They are being asked to:

Get vaccinated. Before doing any Christmas shopping or visiting people, get your side flow tested. It is better to meet outdoors than indoors. If you must meet indoors, make sure there is good ventilation. Make sure to socialize and allow at least a day between events. Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands

When students return in January, the school will also be delayed.

Existing limitations include:

The NHS Covid Pass is required to use the mandatory face covering in schools, public transport, shops and hospitals where possible, working from home, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and many other indoor and outdoor events. The Granite City

Scots have limited social interaction until Christmas, not meeting more than three families at a time, and encouraged people to postpone work parties.

Stores and hospitality establishments are legally obligated to take steps to minimize transmission amid concerns over Omicron strains, so they should work to reduce congestion and queues, erect screens and barriers, and enforce face mask wearing.

People who can work from home have a legal obligation as an employer to have their employees work from home.

The nursing home resident rules have also changed again. There are only two visitors from both households who must be inspected prior to their visit.

Other measures are already in place.

People must be quarantined for 10 days, regardless of their immunization status or negative test. If someone in your family tests positive for coronavirus, you should be quarantined, even if you have had close contact with other family members who have tested positive. Get a PCR test (if you are negative and double-vaccinated you can end your quarantine) In healthcare settings such as hospitals, GP surgeries, and dentists, the 2 m (6 ft) physical distance rule is maintained. Face coverings are still mandatory on public transport and in most indoor spaces. All staff and high school students are required to wear face coverings indoors. Indoor entertainment venues are required to collect customer contact information. All persons over the age of 18 must prove their vaccine status or show a negative test in nightclubs and other venues. People are urged to take LFT before mixing with other households. Nursing home staff should test themselves every day. Northern Ireland

A briefing paper submitted to administration ministers on Thursday warned that “significant intervention” would be needed “immediately” after Christmas to protect Northern Ireland’s health care.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride urged all adults to get a booster vaccine, as he and his Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Ian Young, said Omicron has the potential to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland before the new year.

You don’t have to socially distance yourself outside, but you can meet an unlimited number of people in your home, up to 30 people. Social distancing should be maintained as much as possible.

Northern Ireland’s booster program is set to increase, as in the rest of the UK, with jabs at the Hub Walk starting Monday for 18+ and appointment bookings starting on Wednesday.

Current limitations include:

Limited to 30 people in different households Mandatory use of face coverings in shops, indoor seating areas and tourist attractions, public transport and some other settings. After graduating from elementary school, students are required to wear face coverings inside school buildings and in school transportation. Staff are encouraged to wear masks in school areas where social distancing is not possible.

