Russia’s proposal to redesign European security is ‘unacceptable’, says US





Russia has released a wishlist of deals it wants to negotiate with the United States and NATO, as Moscow seeks to fundamentally change the post-Cold War security architecture in Europe.

The proposals, presented on December 17 by the Russian Foreign Ministry, call for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and limits on the alliance’s military activity in Eastern Europe, including cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia.

The proposals, which would set back many of the security advances that NATO has made in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet states since the late 1990s, come as tensions between Washington and the Kremlin reach a peak. summit after the Cold War amid Moscow’s attempts to carve out a sphere of influence in its near abroad.

A senior US administration official called some of the proposals “unacceptable” and said the Russians “know”. However, speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said other aspects “merit discussion.” The official did not specify.

William Courtney, a former State Department official who participated in the US-Soviet defense talks, told RFE / RL that Russia’s proposals would be a way to “formalize spheres of influence,” this which he said would be unacceptable to the United States and Europe.

“This is not a serious proposal. It may have been designed to be rejected so that the Kremlin can have one more ‘casus belli’ in order to invade Ukraine,” said Courtney, who is now an analyst. at Washington-based think tank RAND Corp. .

Russia currently has around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine in what the United States says could be preparations for an invasion. Russia has called Ukraine’s desire to one day join NATO a “red line.”

Courtney said the Kremlin could use the military build-up “to create a position of strength” at the negotiating table with the United States and NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, bitter over Moscow’s loss of influence in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia following the collapse of the Soviet Union, warned NATO against further expansion towards the border.

The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – all former Soviet republics – joined NATO in 2004 and now host battalion-sized battle groups on a rotating basis.

Ukraine and Georgia, both bordering Russia, are seeking to join the alliance. However, their potential membership is envisioned decades from now, not least given Russian support for separatist forces in eastern Ukraine and the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

George Beebe, the former CIA chief of Russia’s analysis, told RFE / RL that Russia could act now to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO even if its membership is not in the horizon because it feels threatened by the increasing military cooperation of the United States with Kiev. .

The United States, which signed a new defense cooperation agreement with Ukraine in November, has trained its military personnel, modernized the country’s ports to accommodate American warships, and provided it with annual hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

“This relationship will be much stronger and deeper, and the US military will be more firmly anchored in Ukraine in two or three years. So inaction on [the Kremlins] part is risky, ”said Beebe, who is now director of studies at the Center for the National Interest in Washington.

Gambit?

Beebe said the Russian proposals would lead to difficult negotiations, but didn’t believe they were designed to fail.

“I think that was their open position. I think it is designed to serve as a basis for negotiations. It will be a difficult negotiation … but not impossible. I think there is common ground. potential on many of the problems that Russians face talking about, ”he said.

The conditions proposed by Russia are also intended to limit Russian and NATO military exercises in a designated buffer zone at the maximum brigade level, and would prohibit the deployment of intermediate and short-range ground missiles “in areas from which they are able to hit targets in the territory of other participants.

Courtney said some of the proposals, including transparency of military exercises, could have some support from both sides.

The senior US administration official said the US will consult with its allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the proposals before responding to Russia next week.

“There will be no talks on European security without the participation of our European allies and partners, and we will not compromise on the key principles on which European security is based,” the official said.

One of those key principles is a country’s right to decide its own future foreign policy, including joining NATO, the official said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called Washington and NATO’s response to the security proposals disheartening and said in a broad interview with Interfax on December 17 that he did not consider them unacceptable for the 30 NATO members.

Calling on Washington to take the proposals seriously, Ryabkov expressed hope that the United States would enter into negotiations, saying the issue “is of critical importance for the maintenance of peace and stability.”

The senior US administration official said the US and NATO intend to raise their own concerns about Russia’s actions at the negotiating table.

“Any dialogue with Russia must be conducted on the basis of reciprocity. We and our allies have many concerns about the dangerous and threatening behavior of Russia. And these will need to be raised in any conversation,” said the Minister. responsible.

