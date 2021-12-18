From Former US Officials to Biden: ‘Restoring Fear of Iranians’ to Boost Prospects for Nuclear Diplomacy





A group of former senior US officials has urged US President Joe Biden to stage large-scale military exercises or other fear-sowing actions in Iran, as diplomatic talks have stalled over reestablishment of the country. nuclear deal limiting Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In a joint statement initiated by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, former officials supported a diplomatic approach but noted that Iran has continued to increase uranium enrichment in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018..

“Without convincing Iran, it will suffer serious consequences if it stays on its current trajectory, there is little reason to hope for the success of diplomacy,” they wrote in a statement dated Thursday.

“For the sake of our diplomatic efforts to resolve this crisis, we believe it is vital to restore Iranians’ fear that their current nuclear path will trigger the use of force against them by the United States,” he said. they added. “The challenge is how to restore the credibility of the United States in the eyes of the Iranian leadership. “

The signatories of the letter were former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta; retired general David Petraeus; former Under-Secretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy; former US representatives Howard Berman and Jane Harman; and Robert Satloff and Dennis Ross of the Washington Institute.

“We believe it is important that the Biden administration take steps that lead Iran to believe that persisting in its current behavior and rejecting a reasonable diplomatic resolution will jeopardize its entire nuclear infrastructure,” they wrote.

Illustration: Army General David Petraeus, left, a senior US commander in Afghanistan and new CIA director, greets US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta as he lands in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 2011. ( AP Photo / Paul J. Richards, Pool)

Among the options proposed were the establishment of military exercises by the US central command, “potentially in concert with allies and partners”, which simulate attacks on Iranian targets.

“It would also be important to provide local allies and partners as well as US facilities and assets in the region with enhanced defensive capabilities to counter any retaliatory actions Iran may choose to take, signaling our willingness to act. , if necessary, “he added. officials said.

They urged the United States “to act with force against the other Iranian attacks”, arguing that this “could have the salutary impact of underlining the seriousness of the American commitments to act on the nuclear issue”.

Former officials also called on the Biden administration to provide humanitarian aid to Iran such as COVID-19 vaccines, “regardless of the diplomatic standoff.”

“We believe that a diplomatic agreement which fully and verifiably guarantees that the Iranian nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes remains the best way to meet the Iranian nuclear challenge,” they said. “To avoid a military conflict between us or any other actor who believes themselves threatened by an Iranian nuclear capability, we must maximize the prospects of such an agreement… will suffer serious consequences if it refuses.

“It’s time to act.”

An Iranian national flag flies in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, Austria on Friday, December 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Michael Gruber)

The release of the statement comes as the United States increasingly talks about a pressure “plan B” if ongoing talks to restore the nuclear deal fail.

A Biden administration official on Friday warned that Iran’s nuclear explosion time was now “really short”, as nuclear talks in Vienna were postponed after Iran called for a further break in the talks in Vienna.

Talks had just resumed at the end of November after a five-month hiatus following the election of a new radical government in Iran.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iranian oil sales, promising to bring the US adversary to its knees.

US President Joe Biden supports a return to the deal brokered by predecessor Barack Obama, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but has been frustrated by the pace of the resurrection efforts.

AFP contributed to this report.

