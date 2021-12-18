U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate re-launched, Supreme Court showdown looms





Dec. 17 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a national COVID-19 vaccination or testing mandate for large companies, which covers 80 million U.S. workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask him to intervene.

The 6th U.S. Court of Appeals decision in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule, which applies to companies with 100 or more workers .

“It is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or on what basis to justify its conclusion that workers face a serious danger in the workplace,” the opinion said. “It is not appropriate to question this agency’s determination given the substantial evidence, including numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it relied.”

President Joe Biden unveiled regulations in September to increase adult immunization rates to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

The move coincides with public health officials bracing for a “tidal wave” of coronavirus infections in the United States as the most transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly around the world. Read more

“While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we will continue to fight the illegal Supreme Court mandate,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said on Twitter. “We are convinced that the warrant can be stopped.”

In the hours following the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the United States Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the warrant.



A group of business groups representing retail, wholesale, warehousing, transportation, travel and logistics filed one of the first petitions to the High Court, raising among other things the possibility that workers quit rather than get shot.

“The resulting labor disruption will devastate already fragile supply chains and labor markets at the height of the holiday season,” the petition said.

Companies such as United Airlines (UAL.O) have used warrants to increase the number of employees vaccinated, often with only a small number of workers refusing vaccines. Read more

But others, like Boeing Co (BN) have put their plans on hold, in part because of court rulings suspending government mandates, but also because of resistance from workers. Read more

Courts have blocked Biden’s vaccine requirement for healthcare workers in half the states, and a vaccine mandate for federal contractors has been blocked nationwide. Read more

Friday’s decision was 2-1 with justices Jane Stranch, appointed by President Barack Obama, and Julia Gibbons, appointed by President George W. Bush, in the majority. Judge Joan Larsen, appointed by President Donald Trump, has expressed her dissent.

Republicans, conservative groups and business organizations sued OSHA’s rule, arguing the agency had overstepped its authority. Read more

The rule set a January 4 deadline for compliance, although it is not clear whether this will be enforced as the rule has been stuck for weeks.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; edited by Diane Craft, Grant McCool and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

