Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon says ‘pull your finger’ while giving the UK government a breakdown of funds.





“There is no time to waste,” the prime minister said, adding that it would be “unconscionable” for the Treasury to not use its borrowing capacity to provide more cash.

Sturgeon had previously written to Boris Johnson, sending an urgent petition to resume unpaid leave following the alarming spread of Omicron.

The pair are now meeting to discuss a continued response to the variant.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The British Prime Minister has confirmed that the British government will convene a cobra.” [emergency] Meetings were held over the weekend with officials from relevant administrations to continue the discussion.

A spokesperson for the first minister said the talks were constructive but not decisive at this stage.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon announced an additional $100 million in funding for businesses.

She now confirms that 66m of this will go to the hospitality sector, 8m to the food and beverage supply chain, 20m to the cultural sector, 3m to the wedding sector and 3m to the “worst-affected segment of tourism”.

She said this support was “important” but “will not fully compensate for the impact the sector is experiencing right now.”

Prime Minister Sturgeon said at a coronavirus briefing: “The UK government has to reach out. It has to go one step further and provide this support.”

She said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “as we go through this next difficult phase, there must be nothing else to do but put in place a financial aid mechanism to help hospitality, culture and the wider economy.”

In a letter to the prime minister on Thursday, Sturgeon said a return to restrictions on “high-risk environments” could now be inevitable.

The Treasury said it was providing Scotland with an additional $220 million in additional funding, but Sturgeon insists this is not new funding.

Creative Scotland welcomed the Scottish government cash.

However, Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, raised concerns that some of the 66m for hospitality could be misdirected to cafes, takeaways and multinational fast food outlets that need much less support.

