Since the 1980s, the chances of a white Christmas in the United States have been melting a bit





A White Christmas seems to be slowly turning from a reliable reality into a snowy vacation dream for large swathes of the United States over the past decades.

Analysis of 40 years of U.S. snowfall measurements from December 25 shows that less nationwide snow now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s.

This is especially true in a belt through the mid-section of the Nations from Baltimore to Denver and a few hundred miles further north. And the falling snow is not up to the depths of the past.

Scientists claim that the decline in the number of White Christmases is relatively small and refrain from drawing any conclusions. But it’s noticeable and important to some people like George Holland.

The retired Dubuque, Iowa, educator, known for his storefront nurseries, said snow at Christmas is supposed to be part of the holidays:

But the weather in Dubuque has not cooperated in recent years. We don’t have a white Christmas, ” store owner Bill Kaesbauer said. “We haven’t had one for years.

The last took place in 2017 in Dubuque, where weather records show there were White Christmases nearly two out of three years.

The average December temperature in the continental United States was just below freezing from 1981 to 1990, according to federal weather records. And from 2011 to 2020, it averaged just over 35 degrees (just under 2 degrees Celsius), well above freezing.

But what has this warming trend, the natural variability of the weather, and a Western mega-drought mean for White Christmases?

From 1981 to 1990, on average, nearly 47% of the country had snow on the ground on Christmas Day, with an average depth of 3.5 inches (8.8 centimeters), according to an analysis of observational data at soil by the University of Arizona for The Associated Press. From 2011 to 2020, Christmas snow cover had fallen to 38%, with an average depth of 2.7 inches (6.8 centimeters).

The change was particularly pronounced in a strip extending from approximately the Mason-Dixon Line to north of Detroit, Chicago and Nebraska. The average Christmas snow cover there has gone from nearly 55% in the 1980s to just above 41% now, according to data from Arizona. The average snow depth fell from 3.5 inches (8.8 centimeters) to 2.4 inches (6 centimeters).

The numbers are small enough that it’s hard to say whether this is a significant trend and, if so, whether climate change or natural weather variability is the cause, Xubin Zeng said. , an atmospheric scientist at the University of Arizona, who analyzed the data.

Still, Zeng, who published studies on the decrease in the snowpack in the western United States being linked to climate change, said the decline in White Christmases is consistent with global warming.

In 20 to 30 years with global warming, the prospects for a White Christmas in many parts of the United States will indeed be slim, said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.

A separate analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration examines climate normals over 30-year periods for about 5,000 weather stations in the lower 48 states. Comparing the normals for 1981-2010 to the norms for 1991-2020 shows that more stations see statistical chances for a shrinkage of White Christmas, but the agency cautions against any conclusions on a trend.

In much of Iowa and eastern Washington, the changes are larger than elsewhere, according to NOAA. From 1981 to 2010, Dubuques’ chance for a White Christmas was 63%, but it has now dropped to 42%. Walla Walla, Wash., The chances of getting a White Christmas have halved, from 19% in 1981 to 2010 to 9.5% now.

Denvers Airport Station has increased from 40% probability of Christmas snow from 1981 to 2010 to 34%. Airports in Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Fort Wayne, Topeka, Des Moines, Akron, Albany, Olympia, Rapid City and Oklahoma City recorded drops of three or four percentage points.

The line where there is at least a 10% chance of having a White Christmas has shifted noticeably north with the normal news, NOAA climatologist Imke Durre said. And the nation’s capital has gone from 10% to 7%.

This line’s movement is consistent with a warmer December, Durre said.

New York, Philadelphia and Concord, New Hampshire, saw a slight increase in the risk of Christmas snow on the ground.

A data set from Rutgers University’s Global Snow Lab reveals that continental snow in the United States during the last week of December increased slightly, not decreased, said climatologist David Robinson, whose data based on satellite imagery dates back to 1966.

There is no trend. You just don’t see it, Robinson said.

Often times, people in their sixties and sixties think there are fewer White Christmases, he added, because the 1960s had more White Christmases than usual.

Temperature affects snowfall in two different ways. In warmer border regions, warmer air turns snow into rain. But in colder regions and further north where even higher temperatures are still below freezing, warmer temperatures mean more snow as warmer air holds more moisture, which turns to snow, has said meteorologists.

Several meteorologists cautioned against looking for trends in complex data where precipitation and temperature are factors. But despite these problems, fewer White Christmases appear to be associated with warmer temperatures due to climate change, said Victor Gensini, professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University.

It matters a lot as the emotional weight of how the season should feel or how we think it should feel, said Twila Moon, National Snow and Ice Data scientist. But the climatologist in me is also very interested in a White Christmas, because it is an indicator of how much and what kind of precipitation we have received. And it is also very important because a large part of our country is currently facing an extreme drought.

In Helena, MT it really feels like we don’t have as much snow or the winters are different, ”said Shawn Whyte on Tuesday as the peak hit 52 (11 degrees Celsius). I’m looking out the window right now and I have a nice view of the whole hill in a valley and it’s brown. She is ugly and dark.

For us here we expect winter and cold and it makes you feel cozy and comfy, said Whyte, an information technology executive who said she struggled to get her mind off. Christmas without snow.

Maybe, she said, if she just sing along, it will be like a Hallmark movie and the Christmas snow will come at the last minute.

This story has been corrected to show that the last white Christmas in Dubuque was in 2017, not 2010.

Follow PA climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/1980s-us-chances-white-christmas-melt-bit-81816622 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos