Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email.

1. Boris Johnson’s attempt to escape the by-election derailed due to a new leak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hit hard last Friday when it was revealed that his top-ranking official charged with investigating a Christmas party lockdown violation was at a festive gathering.

Simon Case, cabinet secretary and Britain’s highest-ranking official, was appointed just 10 days ago to lead an investigation into a series of allegations against a government Christmas party last year. Read the full story.

2. Sajid Javids 200,000 Daily Omicron Infection Claims No Longer Valid

The modeling used to justify Sajid Javids’ claiming that 200,000 micron infections a day occurred has been abandoned by health officials who say it is “no longer valid” because of behavioral changes.

On Monday, the health minister released figures without disclosing the methodology behind the calculations, causing widespread confusion. Read the full story.

3. Queue for three hours at Dover Harbor as travelers race to break Frances’ midnight travel ban

Travelers lined up for hours in the port of Dover on Friday night ahead of the introduction of strong new regulations imposed by France.

Non-essential travel from the UK to France is banned from Friday midnight (11pm GMT) as cases surge. Read the full story.

4. Report of money-hungry sex cat rejected as part of Prince Andrews’ defense

The Duke of York failed in an attempt to get a New York judge to consider a newspaper article that described his accuser as a “money-hungry sex kitten.”

District Judge Louis Kaplan rejected a 139-page manuscript written by Virginia Roberts Jupre about Dukes’ request to consider media coverage and time with Jeffrey Epstein. Read the full story.

5. Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in a prostitution trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed Friday night that her legal team would not testify at a prostitution trial after her legal team closed the case in half a day after failing to bring key witnesses to New York court.

In a chilly exchange, British social lawyers complained to the judge that their clients’ lives were in jeopardy, accusing justice of hastening the case, leaving only one day left to defend. Read the full story.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/18/saturday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos