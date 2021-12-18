Russia issues red line security requirements for NATO, US





Russia has issued a series of strict demands on the United States and NATO, which would end any prospect of Ukraine or any other former Soviet state joining the transatlantic alliance. and rewrite many principles supporting European security since the end of the Cold War. .

Moscow’s demands go even further than the “red lines” mentioned by President Vladimir Putin, who said they were necessary to isolate Russia from the threat of attack, and many have already been ruled out by NATO and its members.

The US and the EU fear the proposals may be a prelude to war after Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine in recent weeks.

Putin, who denies that Moscow plans to invade its neighbor, blamed the tensions on NATO, for having supplied Kiev with advanced weapons and organized “provocative” exercises near Russia’s borders.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow wanted to start negotiations on its proposals in Geneva as soon as possible.

“The United States and NATO have aggressively worsened the security situation in recent years, which is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” Ryabkov said. “Washington and its NATO allies must immediately end their regular hostile acts against our country.”

Joe Biden, the US president, agreed to discuss Putin’s grievances further in a video call last week, but gave no indication that Washington might agree to the demands. Ryabkov called on the White House to take Moscow’s demands seriously.

A senior US administration official said Washington was concerned about “the increasingly harsh rhetoric” and “Russia’s false narrative that Ukraine is somehow seeking to provoke a conflict with Russia ”.

Joe Biden, right, the US President, chats with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a video call last week © Adam Schultz / The White House / AP

According to the draft proposals, NATO should seek Moscow’s consent to deploy troops to the former communist countries of Europe which joined NATO in May 1997.

NATO should refrain from “all military activity” in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia; commit not to deploy missiles close enough to hit Russia; and limit exercises to previously agreed numbers in border areas.

A separate treaty with the United States would require each side to keep its bombers, warships and missiles out of the reach of the other side, as well as to limit all of their nuclear weapons to their own territory.

The United States would also pledge not to set up bases in former Soviet countries or to join their armies.

The US official said Washington was ready to discuss some elements of Moscow’s proposals. “However, there are some things in these documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable,” the official added.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaking on Air Force One, said: “We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is based, including the fact that all countries have the right to decide on their own future and their foreign policy without outside interference. . “

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, did not rule out discussions on Russia’s demands, but said the alliance was “clear that any dialogue with Russia should also address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on the fundamental principles and documents of European security and will take place in consultation with NATO’s European partners such as Ukraine ”.

NATO members want to avoid rejecting Russia’s proposals out of hand and giving Putin a propaganda victory, while making it clear that many of the demands – including the exclusion from potential NATO membership. Ukraine to the alliance – are unacceptable.

Alliance officials are also aware that without negotiations to defuse tensions and reverse Russian troop deployments, Moscow may seek to establish its militarization of the border as an accepted baseline.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said: “We stress that only Ukraine and NATO member states have the right to decide on the direction of the future development of our relations, including the question of Ukraine joining the alliance.

“The same goes for Ukraine’s exclusive sovereign right to independently determine the course of its relations with foreign states bilaterally, which includes military cooperation. “

