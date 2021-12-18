US cites progress but warns nuclear deal could die without urgent Iranian action





WASHINGTON / VIENNA

The United States says its indirect talks with Iran on relaunching a 2015 nuclear deal made modest progress in the most recent round that ended on Friday, but it also says a lot of work remains to be done. to prevent what remains of the agreement between Tehran and the world powers from quickly collapsing.

In a telephone interview with reporters, a senior State Department official cited two examples of modest progress in talks in Vienna involving the United States, Iran and five world powers acting as mediators between the two parts.

The first was Iran’s deal on Wednesday to let the International Atomic Energy Agency reinstall cameras that allow UN inspectors to observe an Iranian nuclear facility making advanced centrifuges in the city of Karaj. Those cameras were damaged in June in what Iran described as an act of sabotage by regional rival Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.

The second example cited by the US official is a common understanding between the United States and Iran of a text that will serve as a basis for negotiations on the parts of Iran’s nuclear program that could be held back in exchange for a lifting of sanctions. Americans against Tehran.

But the US official warned of the enthusiasm generated by the text.

What we have is a program of questions to consider, not a set of solutions to accept. There is still a lot of work to be done, the official said.

FILE – A number of Iran’s new generation centrifuges are on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran on April 10, 2021.

The US official also said that Iran’s recent advances in its nuclear program, that the West could be militarized, fear that it will be more urgent for Tehran to revert to restrictions on this program previously agreed to as part of the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

We have made progress, but … at a rate that will not be sufficient to get to where we need to go before Iran’s nuclear advances turn the JCPOA into a corpse that cannot be revived, the official said.

Iran, which claims its nuclear activities are peaceful, has exceeded its nuclear activity limits since 2019 in retaliation for the US withdrawal from the JCPOA a year earlier.

Then-US President Donald Trump resigned from the JCPOA and unilaterally toughened sanctions on Iran, saying it was a better way to pressure Tehran to end malicious behavior. Trump’s successor President Joe Biden said a return of the United States to the JCPOA was the best way to prevent Iran from arming its nuclear program, provided Tehran also returns to honor the deal. .

Earlier on Friday Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, tweeted that good progress had been made in Vienna during Iran’s seventh round of indirect talks with the United States. , after six previous cycles held from April to June.

Bagheri Kani added that Iran would continue talks after a hiatus of a few days. Neither party to the talks has specified when exactly talks will resume.

Iran has said its priority in Vienna is to get all US sanctions lifted, which have weakened an economy also plagued by corruption and government mismanagement. Tehran has refused to publicly declare what nuclear activities it might curb in return.

Washington said any sanctions relief against Iran should be limited to nuclear-related sanctions that were lifted as part of the 2015 deal and later reinstated by Trump, rather than sanctions imposed by Trump and Biden in response to the development of Iranian missiles, the arming of regional proxies and the poor. human rights record.

FILE – Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves after a meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2021.

Before leaving Vienna, Bagheri Kani told the official Iranian news agency IRNA that Iran had persuaded the three European mediators involved in the talks, allies of the United States, Britain, France and the United States. Germany, to accept Iran’s position as the basis for serious and effective negotiations.

But the senior State Department official, responding to a question from a Persian VOA reporter in Vienna, said the United States did not believe Iran’s position was fully compatible with the JCPOA.

It is even sometimes difficult to define what their proposal is, but they have certainly taken positions … which are either beyond or incompatible with the JCPOA. All the members of the P5 + 1 are of the opinion that the only ideas to maintain are those which are coherent with the agreement negotiated in 2015 and 2016.

P5 + 1 refers to the United States and the four other permanent members of the UN Security Council, Britain, France, China and Russia plus Germany.

The US official expressed hope that Iran would soon agree to an eighth round of talks in Vienna.

Iranian analyst Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies told VOA that Tehran has grown more confident in its negotiating position alongside the United States’ refusal to take punitive action against it. escalation of Iranian nuclear activity.

As Iran explores its escalation options, it is essential that Washington signals that its patience is not endless, Taleblu said. Washington should also be careful not to overstate any potential Iranian concession that does not change the focus of Iran’s nuclear program, but rather is designed to avoid pressure.

Guita Aryan contributed to this report from Vienna.

