I went to Lapland UK and it was the best Christmas event I have been to – Laura Nightingale





Every Christmas I find a road sign for it and see my friends go crazy about it on Facebook. But I haven’t been to LaplandUK until this year.

The magical winter experiences in Whitmoor Forest near Bagshot are nationally famous and for good reason.

This immersive adventure is a creative reimagining of the Father’s Christmas myth, featuring real reindeer, husky dog, gingerbread man decorations, ice skating and toy building.

Although I’m big, it’s actually an event for little kids.

Even though I didn’t have children, I was lucky enough to have a child of God, so taking her was the perfect excuse to fix the festivities.

And it’s fair to say that we both loved it.

I had high expectations (starting at 69 per person) after all tickets sold out months ago and cost an arm and a leg.

But needless to say, my expectations were met on a cold, wet and gray December day.

When we arrived we walked among the trees, checked our bags, tickets and Covid passes, and went straight into the enchanting tent immediately transported to a fairy tale world.

Meet Huskies and Reindeer at LaplandUK (Image: Laura Nightingale)

Our session was scheduled for 11am and the family of our slots is split into a Husky Team (ours) and a Reindeer Team.

During the first half of the experience, we stayed together as a group, listening to stories, singing songs, decorating gingerbread, and making toys.

All these little pieces were disguised as cozy, warm tents so we wouldn’t get wet.

The second part of the experience allowed us to wander through a snowy forest full of wonderful nooks and crannies, fascinating shops, and delicious food and drinks.

We bought pizza and hot chocolate at one of the catering stores nestled under the winter trees, browsed the thrift store, candy store, toy store, and even ice skating.

The skating was free, stealthy and fun.

The town flickering with fairy lights was amazing and mythical and we also found two very cute huskies.

We spent about 90 minutes in the quaint villages before setting off on the snowy road through the woodlands, past the adorable pixie cottage hidden in the road to watch Father Christmas.

As we approached his magical forest cave, we saw an amazing reindeer.

Meeting Santa was a great experience for me too and I couldn’t stop smiling at how great his costumes and manners were.

Food served at LaplandUK (Image: Laura Nightingale)

Each child was given a cuddly husky toy on departure and was very cute.

Just before we left Lapland, we wandered through a gift shop decorated with fantastic gift ideas.

Our visit was a fun festival and the best Christmas event I’ve been to.

This year’s tickets are sold out. Early bird tickets for 2022 will be available for purchase in January.

