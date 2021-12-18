Maralee Nichols breaks silence on Tristan Thompson fatherhood drama





Clear things up. Maralee Nichols first opened up about her and Tristan Thompson’s fatherhood drama after claiming earlier this year that he fathered her newborn son.

Maralee Nichols with her baby. Courtesy of Maralee Nichols

The fitness model released a lengthy statement defending her character on Friday, December 17, detailing how she met the NBA player, 30, and where they are now.

I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, CA. He told me he was single and co-parent, Nichols said in the statement to Us Weekly. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I had thought he was in a relationship. (Thompson was dating Khlo Kardashian during her romance with Nichols. They broke up for the second time in June.)

The California resident claimed that the former Cleveland Cavaliers player told him at the time that he was not having sex with anyone else, noting that their relationship was not casual sex and that we had no arrangement. Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We saw each other several times a month.

Nichols said his relationship continued with Thompson and he invited her to see him on Christmas, New Years and his birthday in March.

Tristan Thompson. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson / Instagram

I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12th. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He was never even in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends this weekend, she continued. Houston was one of the many nights we spent together. Shortly after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.

The former personal trainer recalled learning of her pregnancy a few weeks after traveling to see Thompson in Boston. She was then reportedly invited to meet the athlete in North Carolina in late April.

I told her the news of my pregnancy in person in North Carolina. Despite the challenges I know I would have as a single mom and Tristans’ reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would have the baby, Nichols said.

She insisted the Canadian native, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with ex Kardashian, 37, and 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, did not contribute. money to her or her baby since learning of the pregnancy.

Tristan didn’t help me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby, Nichols said. I paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for money and I did not accept the money that was offered to me.

The new mom went on to say that she had done everything she could not to draw attention to my pregnancy and the issues with Tristan, over the past nine months, including deleting her Instagram page and not posting on social networks.

I wanted to keep my pregnancy private and as peaceful as possible. I never sought media attention for my pregnancy and I wish I didn’t even have to send this statement, she continued.

While news broke earlier this month that Nichols filed a paternity claim against Thompson, the actual filing took place in June of this year. Nichols claimed in his statement that the basketball star filed a paternity claim in Texas shortly after filing his own paternity complaint in Los Angeles.

I did not file any alimony request before the birth of our child, she said on Friday. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021. No gag order was granted despite his attempt to obtain one.

She went on to say that the paternity issues are sealed in California and therefore, she does not wish to discuss my pending litigation in California with the media.

Nichols claimed that throughout this process she did not disclose any documents, stating that I am prepared to waive any confidentiality for any reporter who has written about this dispute so that they can affirmatively state whether Whether or not I provided him with copies of any disputes, SMS or photos. I challenge Tristan and his team to do the same. I am not afraid that a journalist will reveal the source of the articles he writes about me and about this litigation, because I know for a fact that it was not me or anyone else that I employ.

Regarding the timeline of her sons’ arrival, Nichols clarified that she was induced on November 29 due to a placental abnormality. She gave birth to a baby boy on December 1.

Instead of focusing on all the negativity, I choose to embrace being a mother and doing my best for my son. I don’t want more media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan, she concluded. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.

Us Weekly has reached out to Thompson for comment.

