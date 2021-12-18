U.S. Defense Secretary warns that British troops will not be sent if Russia invades Ukraine





Russian Defense Minister Ben Wallace said it was unlikely that Britain or its allies would send troops to defend Ukraine if it invaded Ukraine.

U.S. intelligence officials claim that Russia has about 70,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border and has begun planning a possible invasion as early as next year.

Wallace and Ukrainian Defense Minister Olexi Yuriyovic Rezhnikov issued a joint statement on 16 November expressing concerns about Russia’s military build-up.

We can all help build capacity, but to some extent we are doing our best diplomatically to tell Putin not to do this because Ukraine is not part of NATO.

The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people and will continue their longstanding resolve to support them, the statement added.

But in an interview with Spectator, Wallace said it was unlikely that Ukraine would send troops to challenge Russia, as Ukraine is not a NATO member.

We shouldn’t pinch the people we want. He added that Ukrainians were aware of this in a comment the Times reported prior to publishing the interview.

When asked if that meant Ukraine had been alone, Wallace said: “We can help build capacity, but to some extent we’re doing our best diplomatically not to do this to Putin because Ukraine doesn’t belong to NATO.”

Boris Johnson had a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Monday (Frank Augstein/PA)

(PA wire)

It comes days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences.

The prime minister spoke by phone with Putin on Monday, reaffirming Britain’s commitment to territorial integrity in Ukraine and warning that Moscow’s destabilizing action would be a strategic mistake.

The Kremlin denied any preparations for aggression and accused the Kiev government of deploying new weapons to fuel regional tensions.

The two countries have been at odds since 2014 when Russian forces annexed Crimea and supported separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

