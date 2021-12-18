Sunak Considers Financial Aid for Covid-hit UK Pub and Restaurant





Rishi Sunak will spend the weekend contemplating the need for a new support package for pubs and restaurants whose business is collapsing in the face of an Omicron surge in the UK.

The UK prime minister said he was considering financial aid, which could amount to hundreds of millions of pounds, if the chaos caused by the coronavirus escalated by allies.

But Sunak, who suspended a trip to California for a second day of talks with business leaders on Friday, said he has decided that all new support by allies will be targeted, affordable and proportionate.

The Ministry of Finance said, “Many businesses are well aware of how important the festival period is.” “Government will continue to engage constructively in how best to provide continued support to affected businesses and sectors.”

Sunak has previously revealed that £250 million from previous “additional limited grant” funds remained unused, but business leaders expect the award to pay more in the future.

Ministers are considering whether new Covid restrictions are needed to deal with the omicron surge. Tightening the rules will only make things worse for pubs and restaurants.

If Sunak decides to help the hospitality sector, he will have to choose how best to provide support for business groups to urge the Prime Minister to consider a variety of options.

Some businesses want prepaid cash. Others favor extension of VAT and business rate relief after March to help them through springtime. Deferring the repayment of the bounceback loan is also being considered.

Business leaders also emphasized in a conversation with Sunak that they must send a clear message from the government about the risks posed by Omicron after Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty spoke out more cautiously than Prime Minister Boris Johnson at this week’s press conference. .

Prime Minister Johnson has yet to order closures or restrictions on hospitality opening hours, but a public health advisory issued by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had a chilling effect on business.

Des Gunewardena, CEO of D&D London, which owns restaurants in the City of London, including Coq d’Argent and 14 Hills, said, “What we need to address is the short-term impact of the loss of revenue.” He pointed to France, where in the initial closure, D&D’s Paris restaurant was reimbursed by the government for lost revenue, allowing it to continue paying its staff and rent.

Meanwhile, the city of London has asked Sunak to help shops, restaurants and bars hit by the Square Mile as offices are vacated following government recommendations on telecommuting.

In a letter from the Financial Times, the local authorities responsible for the capital’s financial center warned businesses could fail as a result of the government’s attempts to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain through so-called Plan B.

Corporate Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness has expressed concern about the impact of the measure “on businesses that depend on the footsteps of clerks.”

McGuinness warns that the number of people traveling to the city is already declining, adding that now there are concerns that “some businesses that have survived so far may fail.”

McGuinness’s letter puts pressure on governments from other business leaders who have been demanding direct financial assistance to help businesses hit hardest by Plan B actions.

