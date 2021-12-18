Russia calls on US and NATO to cut back activities in Eastern Europe to defuse Ukraine crisis





Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would renounce all military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, being part of a list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the Russian Federation. West.

Moscow has for the first time set out in detail the demands it deems essential to reduce tensions in Europe and defuse a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries have accused Russia of having assessed a possible invasion after forming troops near the border. Russia has denied planning an invasion.

The demands contain elements – like an effective Russian veto over Ukraine’s future NATO membership that the West has already ruled out.

Others would involve the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Europe and the withdrawal of multinational NATO battalions from Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that were once part of the Soviet Union.

In Washington, a senior administration official said the United States was ready to discuss the proposals, but added: “Having said that, there are some things in these documents that the Russians know to be unacceptable.”

The official said Washington would respond within the next week with more concrete proposals on the format of the talks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Washington would speak to its allies. “We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is based, in particular the fact that all countries have the right to decide their own future and their foreign policy, free from any external interference,” he said. she declared.

NATO diplomats told Reuters that Russia cannot veto further expansion of the alliance and that NATO has the right to decide its own military position.

“Russia is not a member of NATO and does not decide on NATO issues,” Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev has an “exclusive sovereign right” to conduct its own foreign policy, and that only it and NATO can determine the relationship between them, including the issue of membership. Ukraine.

He urged Moscow to resume a peace process in eastern Ukraine, where some 15,000 people have been killed in a seven-year conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.

“Smoke screen”

Some Western political analysts have suggested that Russia is knowingly making unrealistic demands it knows will not be met to provide a diplomatic distraction while maintaining military pressure on Ukraine.

“Something is really wrong with this image, the political side seems to be a smokescreen,” Michael Kofman, Russia specialist at the Virginia-based research organization CNA, wrote on Twitter.

Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said President Vladimir Putin “drew a line around post-Soviet space and planted a ‘forbid yourself’ sign.”

“It’s not meant to be a treaty: it’s a statement,” he said. “But that does not necessarily mean that this is a prelude to war. It is a justification for maintaining Moscow’s incisive position, in order to unbalance Washington and others.”

Presenting Moscow’s demands, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia and the West must start from a blank sheet to rebuild their relations.

“The line followed by the United States and NATO in recent years to aggressively worsen the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” he told reporters.

Ryabkov said Russia was no longer prepared to put up with the current situation and urged Washington to come up with a constructive response quickly.

He said Russia was ready to start talks as early as Saturday, with Geneva as a possible location, but Russian news agency TASS later quoted him as saying Moscow was extremely disappointed with the signals from Washington and the United States. NATO.

Constitution of troops

Moscow handed its proposals to the United States this week as tensions mounted over the formation of Russian troops near Ukraine.

He says he is responding to what he sees as threats to his own security due to Ukraine’s increasingly close relationship with NATO and aspirations to become a member of the alliance, even if there is no imminent prospect that Kiev will be allowed to join.

The Russian proposals were presented in two documents – a draft agreement with NATO countries and a draft treaty with the United States, both published by the Foreign Office.

The first, among others, would require that Russia and NATO not deploy additional troops and weapons outside the countries where they were in May 1997 – before one of the former joined NATO. Communist states in Eastern Europe that were dominated for decades by Moscow. This would mean that NATO abandons all military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The treaty with the United States would prevent Moscow and Washington from deploying nuclear weapons outside their national territories. This would mean the end of NATO’s nuclear sharing agreements, where European NATO members provide aircraft capable of carrying US nuclear weapons.

(REUTERS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211218-russia-demands-us-nato-curtail-activity-in-east-europe-to-defuse-ukraine-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos