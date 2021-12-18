UK lockdown fears as Boris Johnson holds emergency Covid meeting | UK | News





Senior ministers from the four UK countries will discuss a joint response to the new variant of the threat. It will be the second emergency gathering in days as alarms about the spread of the mutant strain increase. Yesterday, the UK recorded more than 90,000 new infections for the third day in a row. The talks were announced after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a crisis meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon today.

Ireland has already announced that pubs and restaurants will close at 8pm for six weeks starting on Sunday.

In London, hospitalizations for COVID-19-related illnesses have surpassed other regions.

The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have asked Prime Minister Johnson for more financial aid as protective measures are being implemented across three countries to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that Cobra would hold meetings with relevant countries over the weekend to discuss its response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a phone call with Prime Minister Johnson, Sturgeon emphasized the “extreme urgency of the crisis” for businesses in the hospitality, events, culture and related sectors that are already having a severe financial impact.

A spokesperson for the First Minister added: “Secretary 1 also has additional funding available to the delegated administration, and additional safeguards are needed to combat the virus in the future.”

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Paul Givan, also spoke on the phone with Johnson on Friday, as did Wales’s Prime Minister Mark Drakeford.

Givan said he has called for more economic assistance from the prime minister in response to the growing number of cases.

After the conversation, he said, “in the course of the discussion, a number of issues were raised about greater cooperation and cooperation.”

He also said, “More support from the Treasury is needed because it is important to provide support to businesses that have already been impacted by the decisions people have made to reduce social contact. We will continue to represent the government.”

Earlier on Friday, Drakeford strongly criticized the UK Treasury and its attitude of supporting its country as the number of Omicron cases continued to soar.

Drakeford said: “Our ability to provide and sustain long-term economic support during this new wave of ongoing public health emergencies is hampered by the UK Treasury’s current position and refusal to disclose important support plans such as vacations. severely limited. “

“These plans should be available to all countries when needed, not just when restrictions are introduced in the UK,” he added.

Welsh’s reaction came as the postponement of the reopening of schools was delayed by two days.

The goal is to train our staff to accommodate the changing needs and rules as Omicron variants are applied.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a virtual meeting with the British Industry Federation, the Small Business Federation and the British Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon after returning early from a trip to California.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance said: “The Prime Minister spoke with business and industry leaders this afternoon.

“We recognize how important the festive period is for many businesses, and the government will continue to be constructive on how best to provide continued support to affected businesses and sectors,” they added.

