TikTok US ‘school shooting challenge’ sparks fear, parents alert





TikTok said he was investigating, although he appeared to distance himself from the video (portrayal)

Washington:

The FBI said it was investigating an apparent threat of school shooting on the popular social media platform TikTok as schools across the country sent alerts to parents on Friday.

School districts and law enforcement have downplayed the credibility of videos discussing a “school shooting challenge” that circulated on TikTok and other media claiming there were several attacks on the site. gun and bombings across the country on Friday.

TikTok said there wasn’t a single video making a threat, but rather others that spoke about it as a rumor.

But many schools have sent notices to parents because the apparent threat came less than three weeks after the latest mass shooting at a U.S. high school left four students dead in Oxford, Michigan.

“Reports are circulating that today could be a day of attacks on schools. The administration and police in DC are very aware of this and are watching closely,” a message sent to parents by a school in Takoma said. Park in Washington.

The Pennsbury School District in Pennsylvania told parents there would be an increased police presence around school buildings, even though they “don’t believe the threat is credible.”

“Alarmist warnings”

TikTok said it was investigating, but said it found videos discussing the alleged threat on its platform, rather than a direct threat.

“We have searched exhaustively for content that encourages violence in schools today, but we still haven’t found anything. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe. “, did he declare.

“Local authorities, the FBI and DHS have confirmed that there is no credible threat, so we are working to suppress scare warnings that violate our policy of disinformation,” he said.

“If we found a promotion of violence on our platform, we would remove it and report it to law enforcement.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the threat.

“The FBI takes all potential threats seriously. We work regularly with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threat,” he said in a statement.

TikTok, one of the most popular social media services with school-aged children, has previously been criticized for allowing the posting of short videos inciting people to do risky, harmful and illegal acts.

Earlier this year, the viral video for the “Devious Licks” challenge encouraged students to vandalize bathrooms in schools and make them into copied videos on TikTok.

This has led to numerous cases of destruction, most of them very minor, of school property across the country.

At the time, TikTok said it was taking steps to remove the videos and minimize their spread “to discourage such behavior.”

The Everytown for Gun Safety group has counted at least 149 school shootings so far this year, with 32 dead and 94 injured.

Sandy Hook Promise, a group formed in response to the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, condemned the alleged threat.

“National challenge TikTok promotes school shootings on December 17. Gun violence is not the subject of jokes or pranks. All threats should be taken seriously,” they said in a statement.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/tiktok-school-shooting-challenge-sparks-fear-of-multiple-us-gun-attacks-2657554 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos