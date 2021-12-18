COVID-19: Daily UK Omicron cases triple to more than 10,000 as deaths rise to 7 | UK News





More than 10,000 new cases of omicrons have been reported in the UK, the highest increase to date. The total number of COVID-19 infections exceeded 90,000 for two days in a row.

The UK Health and Safety Agency has confirmed an additional 10,059 new variant cases, three times more than yesterday (3,201), with a total of 24,968 detected.

Another 90,418 total COVID infection was also reported. The third consecutive increase has ended, but only the second case crossed 90,000.

Latest Omicron Values

Of the 10,059 cases, 9,427 were reported in England, 514 in Northern Ireland, 96 in Scotland and 22 in Wales.

The data also shows that as of 16 December, seven people had died of the new strain in the UK. This is an increase from the previous number of deaths to one.

Hospital admissions in the UK for people with confirmed or suspected omicron also increased from 65 to 85.

Latest overall COVID figures

An additional 125 people have died in the 28 days after testing positive, according to the government’s coronavirus dashboard.

On Friday, 817,625 people received booster jabs, meaning 27,156,276 adults now have their third shot.

There were also the second 41,221 doses and the first 32,099 doses.

According to the latest data, there are 7,611 hospitalizations for COVID-19 compared to the January 2021 high of 39,254.

A major event declared in London

It happens as the mayor of London declares a major event in the capital for a “huge surge” in the case of a new strain.

Sadiq Khan said he had meetings with colleagues from the NHS, city council and fire department about the rise in COVID-19 infections.

Although no new measures have been announced, “Hospitalizations are increasing, but employee absences are increasing at a tremendous level, so we decided to declare a major event with our partners.

“This is a statement of how serious the situation is, but it also means that other public authorities will work together through the London Recovery Forum and the Strategic Coordination Group, rather than working separately.”

He urged Londoners to vaccinate them against the virus and get additional shots when they qualify.

“It’s really important for Londoners to understand how serious the situation is,” said Khan. “The best thing Londoners can do is to get both a vaccine and a booster, and it will provide an extra layer of protection.”

Are there stricter restrictions after Christmas?

Meanwhile, the report says government officials are planning stronger restrictions, including a ban on indoor mixing for two weeks after Christmas.

A draft rule is being prepared that will ban people from meeting indoors except at work, and that bars and restaurants only serve outdoor services, according to The Times.

The Financial Times reported that the prime minister was offered options ranging from “nudge people to lockdown.”

Sky News said Boris Johnson’s cabinet is being briefed on the latest COVID data this afternoon and officials are concerned after the third consecutive day of record-breaking cases.

