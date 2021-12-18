Greg Gutfeld: If you want student loan forgiveness, go to schools, not to us





So have you heard? “The squad” demanded something. Hopefully his four one-way trips to Cuba. Really why do they keep demanding so much from America when they could get everything they want from a commie’s paradise 90 miles south?

What the whining terrorists don’t ask so much when they kidnap someone. They work for us, not the other way around. But now they’re going after Biden after he said the White House has no plans to extend the hiatus on federal student loan repayments.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REFUSES TO EXTEND STUDENT LOAN BREAK, REFUSING PROGRESSIVE

Gee, I wonder if AOC has over $ 17,000 in student loan debt.

AOC: I have over $ 17,000 in student debt. // we have a moral obligation, an economic obligation, a political obligation to cancel student loan debt.

Did you get that? We are morally obligated to pay this idiot’s debt. Sorry ma’am, if the members of “The Squad” were morally obligated, then one of them couldn’t marry his brother.

So she talks about her college debt where she majored in idiocy with a minor in ignorance. And it’s a debt she agreed to pay, but now she wants you to foot the bill.

But I’m gonna play: if I pay your debt, then you pay my mortgage, what’s it like for a job, asshole? Why are you getting a special exclusion, and not me? In fact, you have more power than me. You have the privilege, and now you want the benefits. How about returning that dress you wore to the gala? There’s $ 20,000 right there. So we don’t owe you a single penny.

BUTTIGIEG’S HUSBAND MISSING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RESTART STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS NEXT MONTH: NO THANKS

I only wish there was someone around who was even dumber than her.

Rashida Tlaib: I worked full time Monday through Friday and took classes on weekends to get my law degree. And still nearly 200,000 debts.

Whose fault is you overflowing with a mug of burning stupid? If she could work hard to get her degree, why can’t she work hard to pay for her degree? Write a book! Damn, even Jesse Watters can do that. And now, do you expect us to wipe off this financial slate ?! She earns 174 thousand dollars a year with taxpayers, and for her, that is not enough.

But that brings up a point: why do the dumbest people have the most degrees? In fact, the smartest don’t. Einstein dropped out of high school, Bill Gates dropped out, James Woods and David Geffen too. Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs both left school without a degree as well. What does that tell you?

At least these people have made huge contributions to our world, unlike you fools. These pieces of paper that we call diplomas are the only reason to confuse “The Squad” with its intelligence.

CAWTHORN SLAMS CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG TO COMPLAIN ABOUT STUDENT LOANS

And sure, they might have been ripped off, but not by you or me. They did not go to Gutfeld University, which is free and was voted the first party school for 3 years in a row. They got ripped off by colleges, who saw how easy it was to get student loans from banks, labeling these bozos brain dead with absurd interest rates.

Who would think that a system in which 18-year-olds with no income who get 100,000 dollar loans could cause problems? Universities and government have done it. They should make themselves absolutely incompetent.

And didn’t AOC get a degree in economics? I could cut my toenails for six months, put them in a bag, and they would understand inflation better than they did. By the way, I’m selling them on eBay to pay off my college debt.

Now they are trying to pretend that forgiving student debt helps the poor, except people with debt are like them upper middle class leftists who can afford more than you.

We saw AOC’s DC apartment on Instagram. It didn’t look like Section 8 accommodation to me, Miss Cortez. They claim to be the working class, but they expect the working class to bail them out.

Yet, as they racked up debts with unnecessary degrees, the working class were denied this opportunity in large part because of the cost. You bail out those idiots; you are literally taking money from people who are worse off than them. I wonder how that would play out in the real world.

Skit of Country club woman trying to charge an employee for her items at a checkout because she is late for an event

How can these members of the “Squad” do this with a straight face? Maybe that’s why Biden and Pelosi had so much plastic surgery.

So here’s an idea: Want debt relief that doesn’t actually help the rich? I have a plan called “Gutfeld on Wheels”. There are more people who depend on cars for a living than a master’s degree in gender dysmorphia. And suddenly, their gas costs went up by 50 percent. Their loans are pretty much the same as student loans. Why not forgive these loans for the hardworking relentless, instead of your spoiled scholastic bull ****.

I won’t foot the bill for a creep titled Whiners, but I will pay off the truck loan from an entrepreneur supporting a family or an IHOP waitress with two children who moonlight as a stripper and need implants. I am nothing except a philanthropist.

Forgiving a car loan is far more egalitarian than forgiving a debt for people who go to the Met Galas in a Tesla.

But if you want a loan discount, don’t come see us. Go to schools. Why punish the taxpayers – they didn’t take your money. The overpaid administrators did it. Their cost controls are more nonexistent than Pete Buttigieg’s breast pump.

Of course, Joe Biden, instead of leading, continues to squirm in a limp void ready for picking. He said it was up to Congress to help execute his plan to cancel ten thousand dollars in student loans, but only if Congress sent him a bill. This is quite handy for this lame Trojan horse.

Speaking of horses, we’d be better off with Mr. Ed running things. At least he could talk. But it could be that Joe is playing the fool. But come to think of it, there wouldn’t be any gambling involved.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s opening monologue in the December 15, 2021 edition of “Gutfeld!”

