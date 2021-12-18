Britain is unlikely to send troops to help Ukraine, defense minister says





British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “If Russia invades, it is unlikely that London and its allies will send troops to Ukraine.”

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people and will continue their longstanding resolve to support them,” a joint statement signed by Wallace and Ukrainian Defense Minister Olexi Yuriyovic Rezhnikov said in a joint statement released on Thursday.

In an interview with the Spectator that same day, Wallace told the Spectator that Ukraine “is not a member of NATO, so very few people will send troops to Ukraine to challenge Russia.”

“We must not make fun of the people we want. Ukrainians know that,” he said, explaining that instead there are serious and long-term sanctions that could be imposed on the Kremlin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that any attempt to destabilize Ukraine and elsewhere would be a “strategic mistake” with “grave consequences”.

In November, authorities in Kiev claimed that about 90,000 Russian soldiers and heavy equipment, including tanks, had been relocated close to Ukraine, raising fears of a possible invasion.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said the Russian 41st Army was stationed about 260 kilometers north of the border.

Russia does not demand NATO intervention

On Friday, Moscow submitted a draft security document calling for NATO to refuse access to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and withdraw the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax the next day that Russia could take unspecified new measures to ensure security if its Western allies continue to take provocative actions.

“We will take care of our security and act in a manner similar to NATO’s logic, and sooner or later we will begin to push the limits of what is possible.”

“We will find all the methods, means and solutions necessary to ensure our security,” said Ryabkov.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday that all security talks with Moscow need to take into account NATO’s concerns and include Ukraine and other partners.

“The 30 NATO countries have made it clear that we are ready to step up our confidence-building measures if Russia takes concrete steps to ease tensions,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian troops were also observed in the Donbas rebel-controlled area in eastern Ukraine.

The Eastern Ukraine War, which began in 2014, is an ongoing conflict between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The seven-year war resulted in approximately 14,000 casualties and more than 2 million Ukrainians seeking refuge elsewhere or abroad.

Since the revelations of troop buildup came to light, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that all movement of troops within Russian territory is its business.

Kremlin spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov said in early November that “Russia is stationed on its territory wherever it deems necessary.”

