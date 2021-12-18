Dow Jones Falls More Than 500 Points, Nasdaq Ends Lower As US Stocks Post Losses During Fed’s Volatile Week





U.S. stock indices closed lower on Friday, posting losses for the week, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the world.

Some of Friday’s volatility could be attributed to quadruple witchcraft, or the simultaneous expiration of single stock options, single stock futures and stock index options and stock futures, and the fund rebalancing late in the quarter, analysts said.

How Do Stock Indices Trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.48%, lost 532.20 points, or 1.5%, to close at 35,365.44, after earlier hitting an intraday low of around 35,284. The S&P 500 SPX, -1.03%, lost 48.03 points, or 1%, to end at 4,620.64, after rebounding from an intraday low of around 4,600. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index, -0, 07%, slipped 10.75 points, or 0.1%, to end at 15,169.68, after struggling to hold onto late afternoon gains and hitting a plus earlier Friday low to around 14,960. On the week, the Dow Jones fell 1.7%, the S&P 500 fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3%.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones had lost 30 points, or 0.1%, to 35,898, the S&P 500 lost 0.9%, or 41 points, to 4,669 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, or 385 points, at 15,180.

What drove the markets?

U.S. stock indices posted losses this week, as omicron fears and so-called day of equity witchcraft may have contributed to Wall Street’s boost session on Friday, as investors digested the pivot hawkish from the Federal Reserve this week.

According to Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors, the almost manic market moves this week are likely linked to a change in monetary policy as the Fed becomes less accommodating while positioning itself for potential interest rate hikes. next year in order to combat high inflation. .

Many underlying assumptions are now starting to change, Courtney, who is based in Oklahoma City, said over the phone. Were now well outside of what you would consider normal inflation, he said, with the cost of living in the pandemic clearly exceeding what we’ve experienced over the past decade.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned Thursday during remarks at a White House briefing that hospitals could be overwhelmed as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United States, declaring the potential to ‘a winter of serious illness and death. The course of the disease has raised some doubts about the economy and the reaction of central banks to the persistence of the pandemic.

The big picture is that central banks generally seemed more concerned about rising inflation, despite the continued spread of the Omicron variant, analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a research report dated Friday.

New York Fed Chairman John Williams in an interview with CNBC on Friday, however, said he was confident the central bank could contain soaring inflation without causing a recession, as some fear. market players.

Williams said the economy now finds itself in a unique set of circumstances driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and looking back at historical episodes is not the best guide to how the economy will turn.

Fears of an economic slowdown emanated from the bond market early on Friday, with the 10-year T-bill TMUBMUSD10Y yielding 1.407% falling below a closely watched level of 1.40%, before returning to that point. reference in the afternoon. Falling long-term Treasury yields often mean investors worry about the economic outlook.

The drop in yields came even after the Fed on Wednesday said it intended to accelerate the reduction in its monthly bond purchases so that the program ends in March instead of June. The central bank has also forecast an interest rate hike of three quarters of a point next year, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying there is a risk of continued high inflation.

Read: An interest rate hike is needed soon after the end of March for asset purchases, according to Feds Waller

U.S. stocks have been on a roller coaster ride as investors continue to digest omicron’s incremental updates, geopolitical tensions rise as the United States considers sanctions against Russia and China, and the additional volatility due triple witchcraft, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, in an emailed note Friday.

Sign up for our MarketWatch newsletters here.

Which companies were the center of attention? Shares of General Motors Co. GM, -5.53%, fell 5.5% after the abrupt departure of long-time company executive Dan Ammann. Ammann, until Thursday, headed GM’s self-driving car division, Cruise Automation. United States Steel Corp. X warned of a temporary slowdown in orders in the fourth quarter. The company’s shares fell 1.6%. Rivian Automotive RIVN shares fell 10.3% after its first quarterly report as a state-owned company. How did the other assets behave? The 10-year Treasury bill yield fell about two basis points to 1.401% on Friday, for a weekly decline of 8.6 basis points based on 3 p.m. Eastern levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions. The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against half a dozen other currency units, was up 0.6% on Friday for a weekly gain of 0.5%. In oil futures, CL00 West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery CLF23 fell 2.1% on Friday to $ 70.86 a barrel, pushing the U.S. benchmark down 1 , 1% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. OrGC00 futures for February deliveryGCG22 rose 0.4% to $ 1,804.90 an ounce, raising weekly gains for the most active contract prices to 1.1%. The Stoxx Europe 600SXXP index closed 0.6% lower on Friday to post a weekly decline of around 0.3%, while London’s FTSE 100IndexUKX rose 0.1% on Friday but still lost 0.3% for the week. In Asia, the Shanghai SHCOM Composite Index lost 1.2% on Friday for a weekly decline of 0.9%. The Hang Seng HSIfell Index 1.2% in Hong Kong on Friday, increasing losses for the week to around 3.3%. China’s CSI 300,000,300 slipped 1.6% lower on Friday to a weekly loss of 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK index fell 1.8% on Friday but still gained 0.4% for the week.

Steve Goldstein contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/tech-woes-set-to-extend-as-nasdaq-100-futures-decline-11639736225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos