The western mountains of the United States could soon face snowless winters

In the Central Rockies, it has been an unusually hot and dry year. Denver broke the record for its last measurable first winter snowfall. Colorado ski resorts delayed opening because temperatures were too high to even produce fake snow. And Salt Lake City was completely snowless until November, just the second time since 1976.

These snowless scenarios, while still exceptional, are expected to become much more common as early as 2040, according to an article published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment. Drawing on years of snowpack observations, researchers predict that in 35 to 60 years, the Western Mountain will be nearly snow-free for years to come if global greenhouse gas emissions are not quickly reduced. It could impact everything from forest fires to drinking water.

The aim of the study was twofold. First, the researchers wanted to highlight the extent of snow loss in recent decades and those to come. That’s not a problem in the hypothetical future, said Erica Siirila-Woodburn, a researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and one of the study’s lead authors. Mountain West has already lost 20 percent of its snowpack since the 1950s and could lose 50 percent by the turn of the century. Another key goal, said Siirila-Woodburn, was to provide more accurate and usable information to water managers and policymakers who need accurate information about the time they have to prepare for a future with much less snow.

To do this, the researchers created models that classify the degree of snow loss in four mountainous regions. For example, in April 2015, the peak snowpack of the Sierra Nevada was only 5% of normal, which the researchers describe as an extreme event. And while extreme events will continue to occur with a higher frequency, which will also start to become common, they are episodic events of low to no snow, when at least half of a mountain basin experiences little. or no snow for five consecutive years. This could happen as early as 2047 in the Sierra Nevada. Persistent snow loss, defined as when at least half of such an area experiences little or no snow for 10 consecutive years, could start in California in the late 2050s, in the Pacific Northwest in the early 2060s and in Upper Colorado in the late 2070s.

The effects will extend far beyond closed ski resorts. The study points out that the shrinking snowpack is already contributing to another growing problem in the West: extreme forest fires. Lack of snow after forest fires could make forest recovery much more difficult. Snow is important after the fire to facilitate or promote revegetation of the area, said Anne Nolin, snow hydrologist and professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, who has studied the link between snow and forest reclamation. after forest fires. (Nolin was not involved in the article.) And with more precipitation falling as rain instead of snow, it could permanently alter the type of vegetation that grows back, as well as the structure of soils, which can lead to problems like erosion. All of this has cascading impacts, Nolin said.

