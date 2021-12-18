High cholesterol: Symptoms of embolism include purple toes.





High cholesterol is the result of many factors, but diet is the most influential. When fat molecules accumulate in the arterial walls, they contribute to the formation of plaque, which over time narrows the arteries. Health complications are rampant at this stage. One of the signs of serious damage can occur to your feet and toes.

When plaque builds up in your arteries, it poses a great risk for a number of reasons.

When the arteries narrow, blood flow to the organs decreases, depriving them of key nutrients and oxygen.

Also, when plaque builds up inside the arteries, cholesterol deposits can break off and block the inside of the arteries.

These clogged blood vessels, known as cholesterol embolisms, can be located in the skin or inside organs, both of which can have serious consequences.

Cholesterol embolism can have a variety of symptoms, making it very difficult to diagnose.

As Derm Net NZ explains: “Cholesterol embolism is the deposition of dear cholesterol in blood vessels or internal organs.

“This prevents the flow of blood through the small-caliber arteries and causes dysfunction or death of the tissues supplied by the affected blood vessels.”

The first signs of an embolism include fever, fatigue, weight loss, muscle pain, and loss of appetite.

However, if the condition spreads to the legs, it may have a mottled appearance and a purple discoloration of the toes.

As tissue dies, small infarcts and gangrene can develop, which can darken the skin.

And in the worst case, the appearance of gangrene may require amputation of the toe.

Alternatively, an embolism can damage an organ or tissue supplied by a blood vessel.

People who have high cholesterol levels left untreated for a long time have a higher risk of developing atherosclerosis, a precursor to cholesterol embolism.

How to Lower Cholesterol Statins have become the mainstream treatment for cholesterol, but exercise and diet provide a natural and effective approach.

The Mayo Clinic describes it this way: “Exercise can improve cholesterol. Moderate physical activity can help raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or “good” cholesterol.”

Foods to avoid include foods that contain trans fats and saturated fats.

However, foods high in soluble fiber have a cholesterol-lowering effect.

This is because fiber binds to lipid molecules inside the digestive tract and pulls them out of the body.

What’s more, soy protein can inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the liver, while oats can prevent reabsorption into the intestine.

Plant sterols may also lower LDL cholesterol levels by competing with molecules that are absorbed in the small intestine.

