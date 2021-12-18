Richest American pastor Kenneth Copeland lives on $ 7 million tax-free estate





Regarded as America’s richest pastor with an estimated net worth of $ 760 million, televangelist Kenneth Copeland is in hot water after a thorough investigation by the Houston Chronicle revealed how he lived in a mega-city. $ 7 million tax-free mansion paid for by Texas taxpayers for years.

The 85-year-old Pastor’s House spans 18,000 square feet, consists of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, located in an exclusive lakeside community outside of Fort Worth.

The luxury pad, Copeland’s primary residence, is located on one acre and surrounded by 24-acre lakefront land, which is priced “extraordinarily low” at $ 125,000, according to the Chronicle. Because of its low value, the Eagle Mountain International Church in Copeland, which Copeland founded in 1967 and which technically owns the house, pays less than $ 3,000 a year in property taxes, according to records. The value was agreed upon by the Tarrant Appraisal District in Fort Worth as part of a dispute resolution agreement with the church.

But real estate experts have said waterfront property in an open market will actually sell for millions.

Because Copeland claimed the mansion as a “clergy residence,” the house was able to receive 100% tax relief. Without the break, Copeland would otherwise have an annual property tax in excess of $ 150,000.

The $ 7 million mansion consists of six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located on an acre of land.

The founder of the eponymous Christian organization Kenneth Copeland Ministries, the three-time-married pastor previously said that when people pass by his house, “they will know that there is a God,” according to a speech he gave during of his 2015 Southwestern Convention of Believers in Fort Worth.

At the event, Copeland explained that his journey to live in the mansion began when God told him years earlier to build a dream house that his wife, Gloria, had described to him.

Minister of this house to her, he remembers having said. It is part of your prosperity.

His vision included a three-story estate with long white columns at the front.

Kenneth Copeland with his wife Gloria Copeland, who would have imagined the house. kcbiblecollege

“You might think this house is too big,” the prosperity preacher said at the 2015 convention. “You may think it’s too big. I don’t care what you think. I heard from heaven. Glory to God, hallelujah! ‘ “

Built in 1999, the property “has a grand spiral staircase and a bridge that spans the living room and connects the two sides of the house,” said a 2011 report from the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, according to the article by Chronicle. “It also has crystal chandeliers and, according to Gloria Copeland, doors that” came from a castle, “as well as a” huge projector and drop-down ceiling screen “in the bedroom.”

The estate is close to the church-owned private airport and features a 24-acre lake. Google Images

The mansion also has a tennis court, two garages, and a three-slide covered dock, perched on the shores of Eagle Lake.

Copeland’s ministries center on his belief that God wants everyone to be “financially successful.”

This August 27, 2013, photo shows a sign at the entrance to the Eagle Mountain Church of Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Newark, Texas. AP

This is not the first time the minister has been caught in the crossfire. In 2007, the Copeland Ministry, which reportedly owns a $ 20 million jet and another small jet next to a private airport established by the church, was asked about the use of planes for friends and vacations. personal.

“I’m a very rich man,” Copeland told “Inside Edition” reporter Lisa Guerrero in an interview in May 2019, in which she asked him about his “luxury” lifestyle and his refusal to travel in commercial airplanes.

Because Copeland claimed the mansion as a “clergy residence,” the house was able to receive 100% tax relief .AP

It takes a lot of money to do what we do. We have brought over 122 million people to the Lord Jesus Christ, Copeland replied in the 12-minute video.

But Pete Evans, president of the Trinity Foundation religious responsibility organization, has apparently found fault with the Copeland Church and its use of the tax break.

The law was never intended to give breaks to millionaires and multimillionaires, he told The Chronicle. You are making fun of the law itself.

