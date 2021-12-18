Bryce Bennett ends US downhill men’s victory drought





Bryce Bennett backed a nearly five-year winning drought for the American men’s downhill, taking a surprise debut World Cup podium with a victory on Saturday in Val Gardena, Italy.

Bennett, who finished 16th in the 2018 Olympic downhill, edged Austria’s Otmar Striedinger by 0.14 seconds on the Saslong course.

Switzerland’s Niels Hintermann finished third on a surprising overall podium without Olympic favorites Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Matthias Mayer, Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr.

Kilde was 0.86 faster than Bennett over half the course before skiing.

It sucks for him, Bennett said. Worked for me.

Bennett became the first American to win a World Cup downhill since Travis Ganongin in January 2017. The gap between men’s downhill victories in the United States has been the longest since Daron Rahlves first won the World Cup. world in 2000 ended a five-year drought since Kyle Rasmussens’ last victory.

Bennett did it in a venue known for its success in the United States. Bennett, 6-foot-7, finished fourth at Val Gardena last season, tying his best result in six years on the tour. In that same race, Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched his first World Cup podium.

Three-time Olympian Steven Nymana three World Cup victories, all in Val Gardena.

Bennett, a promising prospect a few years ago, has struggled largely over the past two seasons. His best result in his five races before Saturday was 22nd. His fourth in Val Gardena last season was his only top five in a World Cup race since January 2019.

My goals are to ski fast every weekend, said Bennett, a scruffy, bear-chasing Californian who cried out a curse amid screams in the finish area, said on ORF. I did not achieve these goals at all.

The Men’s World Cup travels to Alta Badia for the giant slaloms on Sunday and Monday.

Bryces Kelleys ‘fiancé’s alarm didn’t sound, so she missed Bryces’ inaugural World Cup victory at @valgardena @skiworldcup. He called her from the leaderboards and told her to check the timing live from @fisalpine. # worldcupvalgardena @ TeamUSA @ NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/sjj3qek7EY

US Ski and Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 18, 2021

