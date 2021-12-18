Brexit secretary Rod Frost resigns from UK government





Brexit Minister David Frost has recently resigned from the UK government over concerns about the government’s “travel direction” which has damaged Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority.

Frost resigned with “immediate effect” after expressing concerns to Johnson over the all-out coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Prime Minister to stem the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.

“The UK must learn to live with the coronavirus,” Frost said in a letter to the British Prime Minister. “I hope we can get back on track soon, without being tempted by the kind of coercion we’ve seen elsewhere,” he added.

The cabinet’s resignation during fierce negotiations with Brussels is likely to increase fears among European skeptics that Johnson is yielding to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deal.

Prime Minister Johnson is said to no longer want to immediately dismiss the role of the European Court of Justice in enforcing the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. Frost vehemently criticized the ECJ.

Frost’s allies confirmed that he felt he had reached “the end of the road” in negotiations with Brussels. In the letter, he told the prime minister that building new ties with the EU would be a “long-term task”.

“Brexit is now safe,” he said. You must be well aware of my concerns about the current direction of travel.”

A senior Whitehall official who was aware of the recent discussions said Frost made the decision because he could no longer accept the joint cabinet’s position on the coronavirus restrictions.

“The change of course to the Brexit and Northern Ireland agreements was not the point. It was Frost who suggested changing the role of the ECJ in the last three months. He was more eager to push the deal with Brussels than the Prime Minister,” they added.

The UK is expected to inform the EU that governance issues can wait until they agree on a pragmatic way to improve the flow of goods between the region and the rest of the UK.

The UK said it could accept an arbitration mechanism governing other elements of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement. This arbitration mechanism leaves the ECJ as an arbiter of EU law, but courts play a role in resolving disputes over the Protocol.

Officials confirmed that Frost had delivered a letter of resignation to the prime minister last week but had agreed to hold the position until January. After reports of his resignation on Saturday evening, it was decided that this was no longer possible.

“I am disappointed that this plan was unveiled this evening, and I think it is right to write it down to have immediate effect in the circumstances,” Frost said.

Frost also expressed concern about the government’s move to raise taxes to the highest level since 1950. “as soon as possible . . . An entrepreneurial economy with low regulation and low taxes,” he wrote in a letter to Johnson.

The prime minister said he was “very sorry” for receiving the resignation letter.

Frost’s opposition to government action to tackle the novel coronavirus strain reflects growing unrest within the Conservative Party, fearing that Johnson is leading a ‘covert lockdown’.

Prime Minister Johnson suffered a humiliating rebellion on Tuesday when nearly 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against a negative test or vaccine certificate requirement to attend a mass event. The bill was passed with the support of the Labor Party.

In a statement, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson threatened to remove ministers from Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration if customs inspections between Britain and Northern Ireland were not abolished, in a statement.

He said the Johnson administration “has been distracted by internal conflicts, and Sir Frost is frustrated in many ways.” We wish David well.”

“This protocol was a very damaging transaction for the people we represent. Now, the Prime Minister must urgently decide which is more important, the protocol or the stability of the political system,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s first vice minister, Michelle O’Neill, tweeted: “David Frost negotiated Brexit, but the majority rejected it. He undermined protocols that limit the damage Brexit can do to our people and our economy. We now need the momentum to make the talks work better. “North Korea will not suffer collateral damage from the chaos of the Conservative Party,” he said.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has called for a quick replacement with someone who “understands the issues that need to be addressed.”

